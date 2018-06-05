The World Manufacturing Foundation is Born

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--The World Manufacturing Foundation was officially established on May 21, 2018 by founding members Intelligent Manufacturing Systems (IMS) International, Confindustria Lombardia, and Politecnico di Milano. The Foundation organizes the World Manufacturing Forum (WMF) Annual Meeting, now held annually in Italy, to discuss global manufacturing challenges and solutions and disseminate a yearly Global Manufacturing Report. It will also organize regional events to address local challenges.

“As a world class center for innovation, Lombardy is a perfect place to launch this new foundation and international headquarters to advance manufacturing for all nations,” noted Dan Nagy, Managing Director of IMS International. “Since our first event held in 2011, it was our dream to expand the mission, reach and resources of the WMF. Together with the additional resources of our new partners at Confindustria, Lombardy, and Politecnico di Milano, we will make this dream a reality.”

Jack Harris, IMS International Chairman, added that, “The WMF, through IMS, will reach out for additional regional partners to create local events in order to highlight and seek solutions to local manufacturing challenges.”

In order to open the WMF to all, the Foundation partners created opportunities through the addition of a Steering Committee and General Assembly. The Foundation now invites global innovation leaders to join in shaping the industrial landscape.

The World Manufacturing Foundation is an open platform that aims to inspire and spread industrial culture throughout the world as a means of ensuring economic equity and sustainable development. The WMF Annual Meeting aims to stimulate awareness and to outline cooperative solutions in relation to global manufacturing challenges through dialogue and the sharing of best practices among government, industry and innovation leaders.

An invitation-only event, the World Manufacturing Forum Annual Meeting, will be held in Cernobbio (Como), Italy at the Villa Erba, on September 27th and 28th 2018. Please contact IMS International for an invitation or to receive more information to become involved with our mission.

IMS is an industry-led, international business innovation and research and development (R&D) program established to develop the next generation of manufacturing and processing technologies through multi-lateral collaboration. IMS projects help manufacturers adapt to rapidly advancing technologies through workshops, project coaching services, Industry 4.0 guides, participation in regional World Manufacturing Forum events, and an international collaborative environment for a robust exchange of ideas and synergy creation.

