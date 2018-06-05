Free Trial: Combine First-Party Observed Behavior With Surveys at 12.5 Million U.S. Locations

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--MFour, the leader in mobile market research and consumer insights, announces free access to the groundbreaking Path-2-Purchase™ Platform, through a limited trial on the new and enhanced MFour.com website.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005347/en/

MFour announces free access to the groundbreaking Path-2-Purchase™ Platform through their new website at www.mfour.com (Graphic: Business Wire)

Starting today, consumer insights professionals can unlock an unprecedented trove of validated, first-party data that reveals U.S. consumers’ journeys across our database of 12.5 million U.S. locations, including all of the top 1,000 retailers. This sets a new standard for reality-based data and analysis, finally giving marketing and consumer insights professionals an alternative to unvalidated inferences drawn from algorithms and modeling assumptions. To begin experiencing the state of the art in targeting and tracking, visit https://ptpdemo.mfour.com.

“Market research tools should be as intuitive to use as Amazon.com, and Path-2-Purchase™ Platform is our beachhead offering to make that happen,” said Chris St. Hilaire, MFour’s co-founder and CEO. “Our goal is to democratize market research with validated consumer understanding for everyone who’s involved in any organization’s decision-making process.”

The interactive Path-2-Purchase™ Platform dashboard is a highlight of a new MFour.com website that’s been fully revamped and redesigned for easy access to clear, detailed, transparent content. Visitors will find the largest, most useful repository of information about mobile market research and its best-practices.

Researchers who use Path-2-Purchase™ will harness the platform’s full capabilities, including the opportunity to survey the same real consumers whose behaviors they have observed. This innovation unlocks the crucial, validated “why” behind observed buying journeys.

Another key feature is the Consumer Knowledge Center, a data archive that will add context to any project, including the ability to append consumers’ historical buying journey data to the current data from your most recent surveys. Instead of just a current snapshot, you get a fully contextualized understanding of consumer behaviors, positioning you to fully understand motivations and identify behavioral and attitudinal patterns.

For your personal, one-on-one demo of Path-2-Purchase™ and all other MFour research capabilities, visit or sign up for a webinar visit https://www.mfour.com/events.

About MFour Mobile Research, Inc.

Since 2011, MFour has pioneered innovation to capture validated consumer understanding for everyone. As the leader in mobile survey technology, consumer reach and data-fraud prevention, it advances market research beyond last-generation online panels and email recruitment. MFour’s Surveys On the Go ® app has been downloaded by more than 2 million U.S. users, with accurate representation of Millennials, Hispanics and African Americans. Brands harness smartphone location technology to collect observational data across 12.5 million locations nationwide, then identify and survey validated shoppers in-store or after visit. MFour’s mobile-app surveys harness phones’ photo and video features to validate data and capture consumer motivations at the Point-of-Emotion ®.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005347/en/

CONTACT: MFour

Mike Boehm

Director of Communications

O: +1.714.754.1234

M: +1.714.235.2824

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONVENIENCE STORE DEPARTMENT STORES TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SOFTWARE RESTAURANT/BAR AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING FOOD/BEVERAGE SUPERMARKET

SOURCE: MFour

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 06/05/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005347/en