Utah man freed from Venezuelan jail discusses ordeal

NEW YORK (AP) — A Utah man recently freed from a Venezuelan jail after two years says he immediately felt anxious upon his return.

Joshua Holt spoke about his ordeal Tuesday on NBC's "Today Show." The 26-year-old said he "had a little bit of anxiety" getting off the plane because there were "tons of police officers" but then remembered they were there to "take care of and love" him.

He was joined by his wife, Thamara Caleno, and parents.

The couple was released on May 26 after months of back-channel talks between U.S. politicians and close allies of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Holt traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry Caleno but was instead jailed on weapons charges he and his family said were bogus. His wife was arrested in the same sweep.