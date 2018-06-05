APLIX joins Haney VIA Alliance™ Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--APLIX Inc. announced their partnership with Haney, a world-class Packaging Microfactory™ dedicated to package innovation, design and development. The VIA Alliance™ Program opens new opportunities for Consumer Packaged Goods companies through collaboration of Haney’s advanced packaged design and APLIX’s unique reclosure solutions for flexible packaging.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005973/en/

“VIA is an alliance of best-in-class packaging suppliers,” said Dan Haney, Cofounder & President of Haney Inc. “We are pleased that APLIX is now part of the program and their broad range of fastening solutions will inspire our packaging development platform.”

The Easy-Lock by Aplix® closure system for flexible packaging offers consumers an easier solution to reclosing packages. Created with enhanced sensory features, the closure system provides audible and tactile feedback when opening and closing, assuring consumers their products stay fresh.

Easy-Lock by Aplix® benefits include:

Simplicity with easy alignment. Sensory Feedback through sound and touch. Functional over multiple openings and closings- seals through particulates in reclose track. Versatile for premium quality offerings.

The APLIX products, which includes a variety of LDPE hook-to-hook tape for flexible packaging, is now available in the VIA library. “We are honoured to be a part of the Haney VIA Alliance Program,” stated Quresh Sachee, VP of Global Sales & Marketing/ inter-mold. “Prototyping is a very effective way to introduce fresh new products into a market segment, and by having direct access to our materials, designers are able to tap into their skills and creativity to bring concepts to life.”

About APLIX

APLIX is a worldwide company, providing premium hook and loop fastening solutions for over 60 years. The company manufactures innovative and custom products for a variety of markets including Aircraft, Automotive, Cleaning, Hygiene, Medical and Packaging.

For more information on Easy-Lock by APLIX products, please visit www.easylock-aplix.com.

About Haney Inc.

Located in Cincinnati, Ohio, Haney is the world’s first packaging microfactory, designed to connect innovation with the accelerated production of small-batch, consumer usable product samples for retail and e-commerce programs.

Haney’s VIA Alliance TM program is a revolutionary brand package program that provides our clients access, options, inspiration, and intelligence for accelerated brand-packaging initiatives.

For more information on Haney and the world-class VIA Alliance TM program, visit our website at www.haneyprc.com, or email us at hello@haneyprc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005973/en/

CONTACT: APLIX

Jenny Moore, 704-588-1920

packaging@aplix.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NORTH CAROLINA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS PACKAGING CONSUMER

SOURCE: APLIX Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 08:35 AM/DISC: 06/05/2018 08:35 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005973/en