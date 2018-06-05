Wellness travel: It's more than just staying fit on the road

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It's one thing when hotels open fitness centers, but quite another when fitness centers open hotels — like the luxe gym Equinox is doing, opening a hotel in New York City.

It's one of many examples of the boom in wellness travel.

Wellness travel has become much more than just staying fit on the road. Increasingly, improving your health and emotional well-being is the point of the journey.

In the past, wellness vacations straddled between starvation-style bootcamps or relaxing spa weekends to detox from an unhealthy lifestyle. But as self-care has evolved into a daily goal, it's found an obvious match in travel. Today travelers are foraging for their own medicinal herbs in Peru or spending $3,000 to work out alongside celeb trainers.