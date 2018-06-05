MCR is Now Managing the Miami International Airport Hotel

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--MCR, the seventh-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, is now managing the 259-room Miami International Airport Hotel. Located pre-security at the departures level of Concourse E, it is the only hotel at Miami International Airport, which serves more than 44 million passengers annually.

In partnership with the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, MCR will deliver a first-class experience for guests on layovers and early birds eager to be one security check away from their gates. The company also aims to welcome travelers from around the world to MIA — the nation’s third-busiest airport for international passengers, offering more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other United States airport.

“The Miami International Airport Hotel is the best located hotel at MIA, in the center of America’s premier gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Tyler Morse, CEO and Managing Partner of MCR. “We are excited to work with the Miami-Dade Aviation Department to deliver excellent guest service and promote this key amenity for travelers and the airport community.”

“We are proud to now have MCR managing the MIA Hotel, and to continue providing convenient, easily accessible on-site hotel service to our travelers,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Director Lester Sola. “Expedia ranked the MIA Hotel the most in-demand hotel in Miami last year, and we look forward to building on that success with MCR.”

MCR landed the management contract through a competitive RFQ process with the Miami-Dade Aviation Department. The company will continue to fly high in the airport hotel sector, developing the 512-room TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport scheduled to open in spring 2019.

MCR has hired all current hotel employees and is committed to building strong relationships with local and airport-focused businesses including the Miami International Airport’s 64 passenger and 41 cargo airlines, aviation-related tenants and local, state and federal government partners.

At the Miami International Airport Hotel, MCR invites guests to:

Lay over in peace, thanks to soundproof windows and runway views Dine at the Brazilian-influenced Viena restaurant or the casual Air Margaritaville eatery Enjoy free fast Wi-Fi Host a celebration or meeting in nearly 3,000 square feet of event space with full catering services

Reservations can be made online at www.miahotel.com or by phone at 1-800-327-1276.

About MCR

MCR is the seventh-largest hotel owner-operator in the country and has invested in and developed 104 hotel properties with more than 12,000 rooms in 27 states. MCR’s hotels are operated under 11 brands. The firm has offices in New York City and Dallas. MCR is a recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners for hospitality excellence. The company also won the 2017 Hilton Mobley Top Performer Award for its outstanding accomplishments at Hampton by Hilton properties. For more information, please visit www.mcrinvestors.com.

About Miami International Airport

Miami International Airport offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport, is America’s third-busiest airport for international passengers, boasts a lineup of more than 100 air carriers and is the top U.S. airport for international freight. MIA, along with its general aviation airports, is also the leading economic engine for Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating business revenue of $33.7 billion annually and welcoming 70 percent of all international visitors to Florida. MIA’s vision is to grow from a recognized hemispheric hub to a global airport of choice that offers customers a world-class experience and an expanded route network with direct passenger and cargo access to all world regions. MIA is committed to sustainable practices. Learn more at http://www.miaefficiency.com/. For up-to-the-minute departure and arrival information, airport maps and details on shopping, dining, transportation and more, visit www.miami-airport.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

