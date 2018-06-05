SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it will showcase its pedestrian detection technology in a demonstration with Siemens Intelligent Traffic Systems, a leader in connected vehicle and intelligent transportation technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005188/en/

Iteris and Siemens to Demonstrate the Next Level of V2X Connected Vehicle Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

This live demonstration of the future of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) technology will take place at the Intelligent Transportation Society of America Annual Meeting, held in Detroit, Michigan from June 4-7.

The demonstration will highlight how Iteris’ PedTrax™ video detection capabilities working with Siemens’ latest V2X solution improves pedestrian safety by detecting their presence at a crosswalk and transmitting an advance warning to drivers approaching the intersection.

Key to the success of this process is the accurate communication of the pedestrian detection to a Siemens Sitraffic ESCoS roadside unit (RSU), one of the few RSUs today that meet U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration specification version 4.1. The ESCoS RSU will then transmit a message to oncoming vehicles equipped with onboard units receiving a dedicated short-range communications signal, and produce a video and audio warning in the vehicles.

“We are excited to showcase how seamlessly Iteris PedTrax video detection integrates with today’s state-of-the-art roadside and onboard technology to ultimately enhance safety at signalized intersections,” said Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager, Roadway Sensors at Iteris. “Iteris has been defining the pathway to connected vehicles for more than 20 years and this demonstration with Siemens is further testament to our dedication to advancing V2X safety technology throughout our business.”

“Iteris is a key proponent of V2X connected vehicle integration and we look forward to working with its technology in this fast-advancing, innovative space,” said Marcus Welz, CEO of Siemens’ Intelligent Traffic Systems.

According to the FHWA, 24% of national pedestrian fatalities occurred at intersections. Iteris has enhanced its PedTrax technology to better detect pedestrians moving in crosswalks and create communicable outputs. To help improve safety for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users at intersections, Iteris is committed to advocating for and enabling the transmission of pedestrian detection alerts to connected vehicles.

Siemens Intelligent Traffic Systems has worked with cities including Tampa, Florida, Las Vegas, Nevada and Ann Arbor, Michigan to design and deploy intelligent connected vehicle systems. Siemens is also a member of the USDOT-affiliated test bed for connected vehicle technologies, a group pursuing widespread deployment of wireless communication systems between vehicles and road infrastructure.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” “will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the performance and capabilities of our products and services and anticipated results and benefits of the demonstration. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to timely and on a cost-efficient basis integrate, deliver and support our Roadway Sensors solutions; factors beyond our control that may adversely affect performance, transmissions and accuracy of communication of our technology, such as signal availability and obstructions to or positioning of a sensor; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; the broad adoption of vehicle-to-infrastructure technologies in the market; our competitors’ patent coverage and claims; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ).

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005188/en/

CONTACT: Iteris Contact

David Sadeghi, 949-270-9523

dsadeghi@iteris.com

or

Investor Relations

MKR Group, Inc.

Todd Kehrli, 323-468-2300

iti@mkr-group.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA MICHIGAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE SOFTWARE TRANSPORT OTHER TRANSPORT PUBLIC TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Iteris, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 08:30 AM/DISC: 06/05/2018 08:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005188/en