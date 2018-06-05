Midwest Hospital Installs Carestream’s Clinical Collaboration Platform with Advanced Image Reading, Reporting Tools

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Geary Community Hospital (Junction City, Kan.) recently purchased and installed Carestream Health’s Clinical Collaboration Platform ( see video link ) that features enterprise imaging, vendor-neutral archiving and its Vue Motion enterprise viewer. Vue Motion was the top rated Universal Viewer in the 2018 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report.

Geary Community Hospital installed Carestream’s Clinical Collaboration Platform to achieve fully featured enterprise imaging with vendor-neutral archiving and an enterprise viewer at an affordable price. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our previous configuration involved contracts with several suppliers, which created higher costs and required extensive integration. Carestream delivers a fully featured platform with advanced tools at an affordable price,” said Kyle Ibarra, Director of Radiology & Nuclear Medicine, Geary Community Hospital.

The hospital’s Clinical Collaboration Platform supports advanced visualization, fully featured reporting, lesion management, 3D tools, integrated voice recognition and other advanced features. It allows radiologists to read multiple modalities from a single workstation. The radiologists’ reading worklist is color coded so they can easily prioritize STAT reads over high-priority or routine exams.

Carestream’s modular platform also includes vendor-neutral archiving that delivers highly secure and reliable storage for all clinical data.

The hospital’s Vue Motion enterprise viewer offers physicians convenient access to patients’ images, videos, waveforms and reports, and is FDA approved for clinical reading. “Rapid access to reports and key images allows referring physicians to enhance and expedite treatment decisions,” said Mr. Ibarra.

System administrators use Carestream’s Vue Beyond to improve departmental workflow. This platform provides real-time monitoring of metrics that include study volume, modality mix, patient type and report turnaround time.

Carestream’s Clinical Collaboration Platform delivers standards-based data capture, management, archiving and distribution for imaging data across the healthcare enterprise. The platform’s Unified Core is the backbone that enables enterprise imaging and associates all data for each patient with a single patient record. This imaging data can be easily integrated within a healthcare facility’s EMR/EHR.

About Geary Community Hospital

Geary Community Hospital provides comprehensive healthcare services with onsite specialists that can enhance the level of care delivered to each patient. The hospital is located in Junction City, Kansas. Because of its proximity to Interstate 70, the hospital treats a wide range of diseases and conditions experienced by travelers as well as serving the needs of the community. For more information please visit www.gearycommunityhospital.org.

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems and IT solutions; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or call 888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com. To view Carestream’s latest news announcements, please visit www.carestream.com/news.

