Limelight Networks Sets Record for a Single Purge of 1.1 Billion Objects Globally in Under a Second

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Limelight Networks (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today announced that Limelight’s award-winning SmartPurge recently removed 1.1 billion cached objects totaling 612 terabytes of data across Limelight’s global network in 123 milliseconds, its fastest single purge to-date.

“The ability to remove online content quickly and easily can protect revenue, ensure positive customer experiences and save you money,” said Steve Miller-Jones, Senior Director of Product Management at Limelight Networks. “SmartPurge is just one example of Limelight’s innovative and industry leading content delivery solutions that improve our customers’ workflow and provide flexibility, speed and peace of mind.”

When a purge takes too long to process, users are served stale or damaged content. Outdated information is publicized, corrupted files are downloaded, compliance issues arise and brand integrity can be severely compromised. Limelight’s SmartPurge removes individual items or large volumes of content from anywhere in the world in milliseconds and provides instantaneous confirmation reports that content has been completely removed. Industry-leading features include:

Near Real-Time Speed: Purged objects are invalidated or deleted in under 2 seconds. Flexibility: Many options are available for performing purges by API and in Limelight’s Control Portal, including: by pattern matching, targeting content labelled with custom tags, specific content types, single URLs or objects and entire directories. Detailed Verification: Comprehensive confirmation reports are provided within 20 seconds of the purge being submitted. Reliability: Millions of objects can be consistently removed from anywhere in the network at a moment’s notice.

Limelight’s SmartPurge has been recognized with a Global Business Excellence Award for innovations that significantly improve workflows. Additional detailed information is available here.

About Limelight Limelight Networks Inc., (NASDAQ: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them to securely manage and globally deliver digital content, on any device. The company’s Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, visit www.limelight.com , follow us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn.

