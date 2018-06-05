Your Call Football Develops Pro Talent For NFL & CFL

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Your Call Football (YCF), the gaming technology startup behind the innovative, fan-controlled, live play-calling game, today announced that exposure from its inaugural season landed YCF players in NFL mini camps and on NFL and CFL rosters. YCF’s first three play-calling competitions took place in May at Historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Fla.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005536/en/

Players assemble at the line of scrimmage during Your Call Football's inaugural game. (Photo: Business Wire)

“YCF has given fans a unique opportunity to control the action of live games, and the quality of that football has been demonstrated by the fact that many of our players now have opportunities at the highest levels,” said Julie Meringer, president of Your Call Inc. “We’re thrilled that our inaugural season was such a success for both fans who called plays, and players who capitalized on the exposure.”

Following are YCF players who have advanced to NFL or CFL rosters:

Signed to NFL roster:

Ashaad Mabry (DT), University of Texas at San Antonio – signed by the Carolina Panthers Wes Saxton (TE), University of South Alabama – signed by the Detroit Lions

Invited to NFL mini camp:

Signed to CFL roster:

Outside of successfully demonstrating that fans can call the plays in a real-time, professional football game, developing and showcasing player-talent was a positive for YCF.

“The players who participated in YCF’s games were both talented and dedicated. Each one was seeking a shot – or in some cases another shot – at the NFL or CFL, and that was evident in the product on the field,” said Eric Galko, Owner of Optimum Scouting, who was responsible for sourcing and securing YCF’s players. “Scouts, teams and even the media took notice. Before the games were even completed, some players had already been signed to NFL and CFL rosters with a few others having been invited to NFL minicamps.”

YCF’s patented technology allowed fans to control the action on the field of the live games that were streamed online and in-app with near-zero latency. Fans voted on three coach-selected plays, then watched as the majority-voted play was executed by YCF players. Fans accumulated points based on their play-calling skills and competed with other fans for cash prizes. More than $50,000 in cash prizes was awarded during the inaugural series.

About Your Call Inc. Based in Newton, Mass., Your Call Inc. puts fans in control of live games, transforming spectator sports into interactive, social and competitive experiences, a concept originated by industry luminary George F. Colony in 2013. Privately held, the company’s leadership team is comprised of executives from the technology, digital and sports industries. Your Call Inc.’s proprietary, patented technology will deliver a fan-controlled, live sports experience, Your Call Football, in 2018. For more information, visit www.yourcallfootball.com.

All other trademarks or registered trademarks are property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005536/en/

CONTACT: CTP for Your Call Football

Caitlin Snider, 617-412-4000

pr@yourcallinc.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FOOTBALL ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS AUDIO/VIDEO MOBILE/WIRELESS MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER SPORTS MEN

SOURCE: Your Call Football

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 08:30 AM/DISC: 06/05/2018 08:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005536/en