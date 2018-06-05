ProBiora Health Partners with The Greater Good to Support Oral Health among Veterans

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--This month, Operation Support Our Troops America will host a Stand Down event where ProBiora Health, producer of oral care probiotics for people and pets, will donate ProBioraXtra to veterans in need. ProBioraXtra is a once-a-day probiotic mint that supports and maintains good oral health using a balance of bacteria—just the way nature intended.

Additionally, ProBiora Health is donating a thirty-day supply of ProBioraXtra for every unit sold through June 15th. “We’ve always been committed to making good oral health accessible to everyone,” said Chris Koski, CEO of ProBiora Health. “By partnering with The Greater Good and donating to Operation Support Our Troops America, we hope to give something back to the men and women who gave so much to our country.”

For many veterans, reestablishing a steady income back home can prove challenging. “That’s why partnerships like this mean so much to our organization,” says Liz Baker, Executive Director of The Greater Good. “This effort allows us to help veterans in ways they may not be able to afford on their own.”

In an effort to help recipients begin a healthy routine, each donated package offers a full month supply of ProBioraXtra in a convenient, light-weight and easy-to-use blister pack. Like all ProBiora Health products, ProBioraXtra mints replenish the oral biome with beneficial bacteria to support gum and tooth health, naturally freshen breath and gently whiten teeth. In the words of Kevin Krause, Operations Director of Operation Support Our Troops, “It’s a welcome donation that makes a genuine difference. Anything that benefits the health and well-being of our veterans is the type of contribution we’re most thankful for.”

Alongside ProBioraXtra, ProBiora Health develops and markets a complete line of proprietary probiotics that enhance oral health for people and pets. Based on ProBiora3 ®, a patented blend of three naturally occurring strains of beneficial bacteria discovered by Dr. Jeffrey Hillman, ProBiora probiotics are the first and only probiotics specifically designed for the oral biome.

About ProBiora Health™, LLC:

ProBiora Health™, LLC develops and markets a complete line of proprietary probiotics that are specifically designed to enhance oral health for people and pets. Based on ProBiora3®, a patented blend of three naturally occurring strains of beneficial bacteria discovered by Dr. Jeffrey Hillman, ProBiora probiotics are the first probiotics specifically designed for and native to the mouth. ProBiora products naturally support healthy gums, whiten teeth and freshen breath. In December 2017, the company rebranded all its products under the ProBiora brand. EvoraPet can now be bought as ProBioraPet™. Led by CEO Christine Koski, ProBiora Health has expanded its reach to become the leading provider of oral probiotics in the United States. www.probiorahealth.com

About GreaterGood.org:

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. It accomplishes this mission by partnering with charitable organizations and administering programs worldwide that address hunger and illness (particularly in women and children), promote education and literacy, feed and care for rescued animals in shelters and sanctuaries, and protect wildlife and restore the environment. A suite of internally funded Signature Programs staffed by experts in their respected fields, furthers the mission of Giving Where It Matters.

Over the last 10 years, GreaterGood.org has granted over 100 million dollars to more than 3,000 charitable partners worldwide and created and operated several Signature Programs including Rescue Rebuild, Rescue Bank, Girl’s Voices and GROW. You can learn more about GreaterGood.org on our website or by following us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Operation Support Our Troops America:

Founded in 2003, Operation Support Our Troops-America is a grassroots effort that has become one of the largest volunteer based military support organizations in the country. Over 500 volunteers give well over 10,000 hours each year in service. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, they endeavor to provide comfort and care at home and away to our active duty military, families and veterans. Members of the military community from all across the United States have been served by the programs of Operation Support our Troops America.

