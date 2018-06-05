Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 5, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Couple of t-storms;29;25;SW;12;83%;78%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;45;31;Sunny and hot;43;32;NNW;13;29%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;31;18;Mostly sunny;34;20;NW;13;31%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;A shower;22;15;A morning shower;21;14;E;11;58%;45%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning sunny;19;11;Partly sunny, warmer;25;16;NNE;11;67%;5%;8

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;17;10;W;11;58%;42%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;40;26;Mostly sunny and hot;40;24;NW;10;20%;20%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;26;13;Warmer;30;15;SSE;16;28%;9%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and cool;16;7;Cloudy;18;10;S;7;69%;20%;1

Athens, Greece;Clouding up, warm;33;21;Clouds and sun, warm;33;21;WNW;12;37%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;16;11;Downpours;13;7;SSE;20;69%;88%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;42;27;Sunny and very warm;43;28;N;18;14%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;35;23;Turning cloudy;36;23;SSW;8;66%;5%;11

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;WSW;17;70%;65%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;WSW;12;76%;74%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;Showers and t-storms;23;16;E;16;77%;83%;9

Beijing, China;Very hot;38;25;Very hot;36;25;NNE;11;19%;22%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm around;30;17;A t-storm in spots;30;18;ESE;7;58%;55%;9

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;25;12;Partly sunny;23;12;ESE;18;41%;1%;8

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;18;9;Inc. clouds;17;9;SE;10;77%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Thickening clouds;26;13;Nice with some sun;27;13;NNW;10;54%;8%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Heavy thunderstorms;27;18;Heavy thunderstorms;26;16;ENE;11;74%;86%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds, then sun;22;13;Drenching t-storms;26;17;SE;8;71%;83%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;29;16;Heavy thunderstorms;30;17;ENE;7;64%;84%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Heavy thunderstorms;29;17;Severe thunderstorms;26;15;ENE;12;72%;87%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds breaking;12;7;Decreasing clouds;15;8;W;12;67%;23%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clearing;29;15;Partly sunny;29;16;E;9;37%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;21;17;Warmer with some sun;26;18;SW;10;66%;4%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;35;21;Sunny and very warm;36;21;NNE;12;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;Partly sunny;25;13;NNW;14;50%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;19;Mostly sunny;27;19;SE;7;65%;38%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;40;29;High clouds;39;30;SSW;15;51%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Cooler;18;12;Warmer with some sun;23;18;S;10;48%;56%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;32;25;Downpours;29;25;SW;15;84%;92%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny;20;13;SSE;15;52%;5%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;27;22;Sunshine and nice;26;22;WSW;8;81%;5%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;SE;15;58%;5%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;30;21;SSW;22;58%;2%;7

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;41;31;Hazy and very warm;42;31;ESE;13;39%;8%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;33;15;A strong t-storm;31;14;NNW;16;32%;52%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;28;S;10;66%;74%;11

Dili, East Timor;Decreasing clouds;34;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;SE;9;55%;5%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;18;9;Partial sunshine;18;10;NE;16;65%;14%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;Sunny and very warm;34;18;NNE;9;31%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;Partly sunny;22;16;W;23;64%;10%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;26;Partly sunny;35;26;SSW;9;60%;34%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning sunny, cool;16;6;Mostly sunny;17;4;SSE;13;54%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Partly sunny;30;22;SSE;6;65%;35%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Windy and cooler;12;6;Clouds and sun;14;6;WNW;20;37%;34%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;SW;15;83%;68%;5

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, downpours;31;25;Cloudy, downpours;30;26;SE;20;82%;91%;3

Honolulu, United States;Inc. clouds;29;23;Mostly cloudy;30;23;ENE;24;57%;44%;10

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;WSW;11;67%;88%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with some sun;41;29;Hot with hazy sun;43;30;N;16;38%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;25;20;Mostly cloudy;30;21;E;7;63%;24%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;NE;10;67%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;27;Sunny and very warm;36;29;N;24;39%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;S;9;48%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;37;17;Sunshine, very hot;37;17;NW;10;14%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with hazy sun;35;29;Breezy with hazy sun;36;29;W;25;61%;1%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning t-storm;30;19;A thunderstorm;29;20;S;8;72%;68%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;40;27;Plenty of sunshine;41;28;NNW;7;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;27;11;Not as warm;20;8;N;14;34%;1%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ENE;20;53%;47%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning sunny, nice;32;20;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;SSE;10;60%;6%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;SSW;11;76%;66%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;6;78%;61%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Milder with a shower;12;-2;A stray shower;12;-1;NNE;12;54%;55%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;31;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;SW;10;76%;63%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;19;16;Partly sunny;20;17;S;10;81%;14%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Variable clouds;20;15;A shower or t-storm;21;15;NW;15;73%;66%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds, then sun;18;9;Clearing;21;12;ENE;13;61%;27%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;24;15;Low clouds, then sun;24;15;SSE;10;66%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;29;21;Sunshine;31;20;SE;12;63%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Variable cloudiness;19;12;Showers and t-storms;21;12;NNW;6;59%;70%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;27;SW;17;77%;77%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A little a.m. rain;30;24;NNE;6;82%;81%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;WSW;12;59%;83%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;16;5;Mostly sunny;18;11;NNE;12;72%;3%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;14;Nice with some sun;28;15;NNE;8;30%;44%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;WSW;13;70%;60%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cooler;16;3;Clouds and sun;16;3;NW;17;35%;3%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;SSW;28;68%;66%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;13;6;Partly sunny;14;8;WNW;13;66%;39%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;17;10;Low clouds;19;11;N;3;56%;65%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;15;6;Partly sunny, cool;13;6;NW;20;49%;29%;7

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;33;28;A shower or t-storm;33;27;WSW;15;79%;99%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-shower;22;14;Inc. clouds;23;13;NNE;12;66%;44%;8

New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;Sun and clouds;22;13;SSE;10;52%;25%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;WNW;12;46%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief showers;19;13;Partly sunny, warmer;26;14;SSW;12;54%;2%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A bit of p.m. rain;26;19;Humid with rain;22;19;WNW;10;85%;96%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;20;4;Clouds and sun, nice;21;8;S;9;29%;9%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;15;9;A shower in the a.m.;20;10;SSW;9;65%;82%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;27;Brief a.m. showers;30;27;E;17;78%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;29;25;Couple of t-storms;29;25;NW;8;87%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;30;24;Showers;28;24;ENE;11;82%;96%;5

Paris, France;Heavy thunderstorms;24;16;Thunderstorms;26;17;SSW;9;79%;84%;4

Perth, Australia;Very windy;18;13;Showers;17;10;W;17;73%;97%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thick cloud cover;33;26;Spotty showers;32;25;SW;15;74%;74%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the p.m.;28;23;Becoming cloudy;30;23;SE;26;74%;44%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;A t-storm in spots;35;24;ESE;7;45%;50%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;Partly sunny;25;11;E;14;48%;27%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;Mostly sunny;31;15;SSW;11;54%;4%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;12;Some sun, pleasant;23;12;SW;12;56%;44%;10

Rabat, Morocco;More clouds than sun;21;14;Turning sunny;21;13;N;12;64%;10%;11

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;29;23;Clouds and sun;29;24;SSE;12;70%;70%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;13;8;Low clouds;12;6;W;12;72%;25%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cooler with a shower;14;8;A passing shower;16;8;WNW;15;47%;55%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;SW;9;72%;66%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;30;Sunny and hot;45;30;E;14;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;26;16;Periods of sun;28;17;N;9;63%;30%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;11;6;An afternoon shower;14;8;W;19;47%;57%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;18;12;Low clouds breaking;17;12;W;33;67%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;24;19;Couple of t-storms;24;18;ENE;7;80%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;31;25;A stray shower;31;26;SE;18;70%;50%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;24;19;Couple of t-storms;24;19;ESE;7;98%;84%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds;28;19;Sunshine and nice;29;15;NE;21;24%;30%;14

Santiago, Chile;Overcast;15;6;Brilliant sunshine;18;5;ENE;6;40%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;9;74%;73%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;18;13;A shower or t-storm;20;13;NW;12;76%;66%;4

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;19;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;NNE;8;55%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;29;17;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;WNW;9;48%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;27;21;Mainly cloudy;28;22;SE;15;65%;12%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;28;Partly sunny;33;28;SE;14;72%;44%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;14;Heavy thunderstorms;26;14;S;9;68%;74%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;ENE;18;71%;29%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, cooler;15;5;Partly sunny;18;9;SSW;12;30%;3%;5

Sydney, Australia;Periods of rain;17;13;Cloudy with showers;18;14;NE;11;78%;93%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little p.m. rain;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;E;11;69%;74%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;13;9;Showers around;16;9;WNW;22;38%;73%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;32;21;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;22;E;9;29%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. thunderstorm;26;14;Mostly sunny, warm;29;16;NNW;12;46%;5%;10

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;36;23;Abundant sunshine;35;23;NW;13;18%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;N;15;50%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;31;20;A couple of t-storms;29;19;ENE;6;57%;77%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;29;19;Rain, not as warm;23;19;ENE;10;78%;94%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;17;11;Clouds and sun;18;13;SSW;13;68%;47%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;27;19;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;ESE;17;57%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;29;18;Mostly cloudy;27;19;NE;15;57%;29%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as warm;19;6;Rain and drizzle;16;4;NNW;14;68%;85%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;16;11;Partly sunny;21;11;N;8;49%;17%;8

Vienna, Austria;A couple of t-storms;29;17;A heavy thunderstorm;26;16;ESE;9;65%;82%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;32;24;Cloudy;30;24;N;7;74%;75%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler with some sun;16;4;Periods of sun, cool;16;4;WNW;16;42%;25%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;24;8;Partly sunny;19;9;NE;16;36%;0%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;11;6;Very windy, showers;9;8;SSW;45;79%;87%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;33;25;Thunderstorms;31;25;SW;9;78%;86%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;26;11;Mostly sunny;25;12;NE;5;46%;9%;11

_____

