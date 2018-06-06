Love without boundaries -- Taiwan's medical assistance to the world

"Love knows no boundaries," Wu Cheng-rong, an otolaryngologist at Shuang Ho Hospital in Taipei, says of the time he served in a Taiwanese medical mission in the Marshall Islands.

"At times, patients seeking treatment would later thank us in tears for our help," Wu recalls.

Like many doctors before him, Wu says the experience left an indelible mark on his career, so much so that he will always cherish the time he spent in the Pacific island nation.

For years, Taiwan has been quietly providing medical and humanitarian support to its diplomatic allies, as part of its efforts to develop foreign relations.

Lin Chia-wei, deputy superintendent of the hospital, says providing medical assistance is a manifestation of Taiwan's soft power.

Lin, who travels to the Marshall Islands at least five times each year, says such efforts help Taiwan to secure friendship with its allies.

"Public health is grassroots work, and as long as we are well- planted, we have nothing to fear (from China)," he says of the bilateral developments between Taiwan and the Pacific nation.

According to Shuang Ho, the medical institution sends nearly a dozen medical professionals each year, including physicians, to the country under its "International Health and Medical Assistance" program, which focuses on reducing chronic diseases, improving family hygiene and preventing parasitic infection, among other things.

Similar acts of humanitarianism are also carried out in the Kingdom of eSwatini, where Taipei Medical University has played a crucial role in promoting long-term medical services and hospital management efficiency to the landlocked southern African country.

Tu Chi-cheng, a neurosurgeon and team leader of the Taiwanese medical mission in eSwatini, says that as with many third-world countries in Africa, medical resources are lacking.

At times, patients need to travel across the border to seek treatment in South Africa, according to Tu, who added that he is currently the only qualified neurosurgeon in the kingdom in which he serves.

Medical care is much like diplomacy, says Wu Mai-szu, superintendent of Shuang Ho Hospital.

"When you are good to a friend, he or she will return the favor," says Wu.

According to Lin, Taiwan does not need to worry about having only a few friends, adding that building on mutual friendship with diplomatic allies is more effective than politics.

Taiwan cannot win in dollar diplomacy, but what the country can do is prove itself worthy to its friends and forge sustainable friendship, which cannot be easily replaced with money, he says.