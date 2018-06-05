LeBron James’ Words Speak Volumes on NBA® 2K19’s 20th Anniversary Edition

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--2K today announced that NBA 2K will feature three-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA MVP and avid NBA 2K gamer LeBron James on the cover of the NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition. The iconic cover features Akron’s favorite son alongside an artistic composition of words personally chosen by LeBron. Each phrase contains special meaning to James, including “Strive for Greatness,” “Driven,” and “Equality.”

“It’s humbling to be on the 20 th anniversary cover of a game I’ve played and loved since I was a little kid,” said James. “We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me – from my family to where I come from and words I live by. I’m honored my journey can be part of this special time in 2K history and I’m excited for fans to see it.”

In addition to the exclusive James-themed content and items, fans who purchase the NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition will receive the game four days early, beginning on September 7.

“This year marks the 30 th anniversary for the development team at Visual Concepts and the 20 th for the NBA 2K series, so it was important to commemorate this milestone by partnering with the most iconic athlete of this generation in LeBron James,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K. “LeBron’s carefully crafted wording on the NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition cover encapsulates the passion and drive that have elevated him to all-time greatness, making him the perfect cover star.”

The NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition includes the following digital items:

100,000 Virtual Currency; 50,000 MyTEAM points; 20 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one a week); Sapphire LeBron James MyTEAM Card; 10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one a week beginning at the start of the NBA season); 5 LeBron-themed murals for MyCOURT; LeBron MyCOURT design; King's Collection - Nike LeBron apparel & footwear (25 pairs!).

Physical Items include:

LeBron NBA 2K19 poster; NBA 2K sticker sheet; Custom Wristband featuring LeBron’s chosen words.

*Physical items not included with digital purchase

The NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition marks the second cover appearance for the 14-time NBA All-Star. James, currently playing in his 15th NBA season, is also the co-founder of production company SpringHill Entertainment and digital sports media platform UNINTERRUPTED.

Developed by Visual Concepts, the NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition will be available September 7, 2018 for $99.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation ® 4 computer entertainment system, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

The NBA 2K19 Standard Edition will be available on September 11, 2018 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PlayStation ® 4 system, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC platforms.

Players looking to get a head start on NBA 2K19 ’s MyCAREER can download the all-new NBA 2K19: The Prelude beginning on August 31, 2018 available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K19 is not yet rated by the ESRB

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

