EFG Companies Adds Talent to Nationally Award-Winning Field Team

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--EFG Companies, the innovator behind the award-winning Hyundai Assurance program,today announced the addition of Melissa Burrow, Nathan Linder, and Donny Stringer as account executives to the company’s nationally award-winning field team. For more information, visit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005517/en/

Melissa Burrow joins EFG Companies as a dealership development account executive supporting the Central U.S. Previously, she served as a general manager for National Park CDJR FIAT-ORR Auto Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

Melissa Burrow comes to EFG Companies straight from serving as a leader in retail automotive. She is responsible for dealership development through a network of top tier agents in the Central U.S. Melissa’s agent and dealer clients will benefit from her experience as a general manager for National Park CDJR FIAT-ORR Auto Group, where she increased gross profit by 383 percent while doubling unit sales within one year.

Nathan Linder employs EFG’s proprietary engagement model to enable clients to achieve their compliant F&I profitability goals. As a dealership management team advisor, Nathan’s clients benefit from his track record of increasing PRU and achieving year-over-year growth in the retail automotive space both as a consultant, and as the finance director at Hillcrest Ford Hyundai.

Donny Stringer brings more than 20 years of sales and training experience in the powersports industry to EFG’s Powersports division. He is an accomplished dealership operator, dealer development and efficiencies expert, and a sales and F&I trainer with unparalleled process implementation. Most recently, DJ served as director of dealer development and training with Phoenix Investment Partners where he increased net operating profit while decreasing operating expense percentages for all his clients.

“Each day, EFG sets a high bar as our client satisfaction survey results clearly demonstrate,” said EFG Companies President and CEO John Pappanastos. “Our goal is for clients to view EFG as a partner, valued for our expertise and focus on their best interests. On a scale of one to ten, our clients rank our F&I professionals as a 9.6. Our Net Promoter score ranks higher than Nordstrom, USAA Banking and Insurance, Ritz Carlton, Amazon and Netflix. I am excited to see how our newest team members can help us continue to exceed our clients’ expectations.”

EFG Companies is a recipient of numerous Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. In addition, other notable awards and recognitions include:

F&I and Showroom Magazine 2017 Dealer of the Year Award for EFG client, Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram/Hyundai F&I and Showroom Magazine 2015 Dealer of the Year Award for EFG client, Davis-Moore Auto Group Nine F&I and Showroom Magazine Pacesetter Awards for EFG clients within the last six years The first F&I product provider of size to AFIP-certify entire field team from the Association of Finance and Insurance Professionals Only product provider named to the Benchmark Portal “Top 100” call centers for 2016, 2017 and 2018 Yearly National ASE Blue Seal of Excellence certification for EFG’s entire contact center

About EFG Companies

EFG Companies drives the industry’s highest-reported compliant F&I profitability through its distinct engagement model in which the company operates as an extension of the dealer’s management team. EFG addresses total dealership performance, and its client satisfaction Net Promoter score is higher than national corporate leaders such as Southwest Airlines, USAA Banking and Finance, and Nordstrom. Learn more about EFG at: www.efgcompanies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005517/en/

CONTACT: for EFG Companies

Marcia Barnett, 214-868-8861

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AUTOMOTIVE COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: EFG Companies

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/05/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/05/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180605005517/en