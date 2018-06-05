VICAM Introduces a Rapid, Solvent-free Method for Zearalenone Detection

MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced VICAM ™, a Waters ™ Business, introduced a new user-friendly lateral flow zearalenone strip test. The Zearala-V AQUA ™ uses the proven sensitivity and selectivity of VICAM’s monoclonal antibodies to accurately detect and measure zearalenone at levels as low as 0.1 ppm and as high as 5.0 ppm. Zearala-V AQUA eliminates the need for organic solvents using a water-based dilution-free extraction. The sample preparation procedure saves time and materials, and the test strip develops in just 5 minutes. Digital results are displayed on the Vertu ® Lateral Flow reader, eliminating the need for subjective visual interpretation.

Zearalenone is a unique mycotoxin in that it is chemically similar to estrogen and results in serious reproductive and health risks in pigs and ruminant animals. Studies have shown that contamination of swine feed, for example, even at very low levels (1 ppm), can inhibit or halt embryo growth, reduce fertility and impact the overall health and well-being of livestock animals. There is also a risk of exposure in the human diet, as zearalenone may remain stable even after being exposed to processing.

Traditional laboratory-based methods of zearalenone monitoring can take a substantial amount of time and resources to complete. The Zearala-V AQUA enables on-site monitoring that provides precise quantitative results minutes after sample extraction. This allows farm, storage and feed processing environments to ensure higher productivity while reducing unexpected contamination from zearalenone.

“Field-based, solvent-free detection provides an environmentally sustainable method for the detection of mycotoxins, particularly zearalenone, for food and agriculture,” said Marjorie Radlo-Zandi, Managing Director, VICAM. “The release of the Zearala-V AQUA is just the latest example of VICAM’s commitment to purposeful innovation; we now offer a complete line-up of solvent-free, fully quantitative detection methods for all major mycotoxins.”

