Cheryl Duhon Named General Manager of SugarHouse Casino

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Rush Street Gaming announced today that Cheryl Duhon has joined Philadelphia’s SugarHouse Casino as general manager. Duhon previously served a dual role as vice president, general manager of Resorts Casino Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi, and regional vice president of marketing for Tunica’s Resorts Casino Hotel and Bally’s Casino Hotel.

Duhon has particular expertise in operating dynamic, mixed-use casino and hospitality venues, engaging Team Members, enhancing customer experiences, and implementing industry best practices—all in highly competitive gaming markets.

Prior to joining Tunica’s executive leadership team, Duhon was a financial analyst and, later, director of marketing at Riverwalk Casino Hotel in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Riverwalk was Rush Street Gaming’s first U.S. casino development. Rush Street Gaming is the operator of SugarHouse.

Rush Street Gaming co-founder and SugarHouse CEO Greg Carlin welcomed Duhon back to Rush Street. “Throughout her career, Cheryl has demonstrated a tremendous capacity for setting and exceeding goals. We know Philly loves a winner, so Cheryl will be right at home at SugarHouse.”

In 2005, Duhon was on the opening team for L’Auberge du Lac Hotel & Casino in her hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana. She then worked at Boomtown Hotel & Casino as a database marketing and financial planning analyst. Before joining the casino industry, Duhon worked as a process engineer and safety compliance specialist for a refining company.

Duhon has a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and financial management certification from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

SugarHouse Casino opened on Delaware Avenue in Philly’s Fishtown neighborhood in September 2010. Its gaming floor features 1,891 slots, 103 table games and a 28-table “Poker Night in America” poker room. The casino employs approximately 1,500 people and hosts approximately 4 million guests annually. Home to Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, among seven other restaurants and bars, SugarHouse also operates a multi-purpose event center and concert hall.

Since opening, SugarHouse Casino has generated approximately $928 million in state and local taxes.

About Rush Street Gaming

Founded by Neil Bluhm and Greg Carlin, Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates have developed and operate successful casinos in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Des Plaines, IL (Chicago area) and Schenectady, NY. By placing an emphasis on superior design and outstanding customer service, Rush Street Gaming has become one of the leading casino developers in the United States. Rush Street’s casinos employ approximately 9,000 Team Members and generate more than $1 billion in annual gaming revenues. For more information, visit www.rushstreetgaming.com.

