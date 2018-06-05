TomTom and Xevo to Deliver Next Generation Personalized In-Vehicle Commerce and Navigation Experience

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--TU-Automotive --TomTom ( TOM2 ) and Xevo have collaborated to deliver the next generation of the personalized in-vehicle commerce experience, utilizing TomTom’s navigation expertise to seamlessly incorporate the merchant partners of the automotive industry’s first on-demand commerce platform, Xevo Market, into cars’ navigation systems. Drivers’ preferred merchants and service providers are presented, through in-vehicle touchscreens and smartphone companion apps, as Points of Interest (POI) on the map, with the option to touch the POIs on the screen and navigate to them.

This personalized navigation experience takes Xevo’s innovative commerce-in-the-car scenario to the next level, using a driver’s location and route to offer relevant recommendations, retail locations, and offers conveniently along the way, from ordering a cup of coffee for pick-up to being offered a fuel stop at a nearby station when fuel levels are low. Drivers must opt-in to the service and can opt-out at any time.

Automobile manufacturers, merchants, and drivers can all benefit from the offering. Automakers can deepen customer loyalty by providing even more personalization in their vehicles, merchants never miss an opportunity to connect with their customers, and drivers will be alerted to their favourite brands while on the road.

“While accurate navigation, routing, and an intuitive user interface will always be a priority for drivers’ in-car experience, streamlining and simplifying their lives is becoming more important too. We’re happy to be working with Xevo to offer car makers the opportunity to surprise and delight their customers,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive.

"Xevo Market is a powerful solution that improves the driving experience and helps both automotive and merchant brands strengthen customer loyalty and increase satisfaction. Combining the revolutionary Xevo Market platform with TomTom’s map and navigation expertise offers us the opportunity to extend in-vehicle personalization into the navigation experience for smarter, more productive journeys,” said Dan Gittleman, CEO, Xevo. “This next generation of in-car commerce empowers automotive OEMs with the most advanced and seamlessly-integrated turnkey in-car monetization platform available.”

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company. We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; portable navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities. Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries. www.tomtom.com

About Xevo

Xevo Inc. is a trusted Tier-1 automotive software supplier deployed in millions of vehicles worldwide. Xevo solutions for cloud, car, and mobile devices leverage computer vision, machine learning, and data analytics to continuously create, test, and deploy new AI models that improve performance, safety, and driver experiences. Xevo's Journeyware suite of automotive products seamlessly connects drivers and their vehicles to mobile applications, content, and services. Xevo Market, its merchant-to-driver platform, connects customers with their favorite brands by delivering highly-contextual offers through the touchscreens of their vehicles and their vehicle-branded mobile apps. Xevo technology is licensed in vehicle systems worldwide to several of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. For more information, visit www.xevo.com

