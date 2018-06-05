CoreLink Announces the Acquisition of Medical Device Company Expanding Orthopedics, Inc.

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--CoreLink, LLC, a fast growing, vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of spinal implant systems, announced today the acquisition of the privately-held Israeli medical device company Expanding Orthopedics, Inc (EOI). Along with the FDA cleared expanding and articulating FLXfit™ and FLXfit 15™ titanium TLIF interbody systems, CoreLink has also acquired a broad array of patents and in-development products addressing the expandable interbody and spinal fusion market.

“This acquisition provides two key benefits for CoreLink and its customers: a very compelling offering in the growing expandable interbody product category and a portfolio of innovative intellectual property from which we can advance spine care,” commented Jay Bartling, CEO of CoreLink. “Combining these assets with CoreLink’s unique in-house design and manufacturing capabilities provides tremendous opportunities for us and our business partners.”

FLXfit 15 is an unique titanium TLIF interbody device compatible with Minimally Invasive Surgery. Once in the disc space, it articulates to aid placement along the anterior aspect of the apophyseal ring, providing up to 40mm of footprint length along this critical anterior column. The anterior height of the device can be continuously expanded an additional 4mm to provide up to 15° of lordosis. CoreLink will provide enhanced support for existing users of both the FLXfit and FLXfit 15 systems, while utilizing its unique vertical integration to quickly incorporate system upgrades for a full commercial re-launch in Q3.

“This is an exciting time for product development at CoreLink,” said David Castleman, VP of Research and Development. “There is great opportunity here to leverage the EOI expandable technology across several product categories, from other interbody applications to pedicle screw solutions.”

