Luxury tea brand TWG Taiwan destroys products with excessive pesticide residues

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Six batches of imported tea leaves owned by the luxury tea brand TWG were found with pesticide residues that exceeded the tolerance levels set by Taiwan's health authorities. The company said Tuesday the products in question will be destroyed at the border.

The brand as a result will be subject to tighter border inspections of batch-by-batch checks following two violations found this year. The first violation occurred in February when several batches of tea leaves from Vietnam were found with unacceptable levels of pesticide residues. In April, another six batches of tea leaves from Sri Lanka weighing 153.5 kg were found with residues of thiacloprid at levels between 0.07 and 0.14 parts per million (ppm).

A health official said that a higher inspection rate between 20 percent and 50 percent is applied to product importers after a first violation, and a 100 percent inspection rate for those with a second violation.

The company TWG Tea Taiwan will also be required to present a correction report upon health authorities' request.

TWG Tea promotes itself as a luxury brand in Taiwan with products sold at top-notch department stores nationwide.