Carvana Debuts Newest Car Vending Machine in the Nation's Capital, Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying used cars, opened the country’s newest Car Vending Machine in Washington, D.C. This launch marks 10 Car Vending Machines in just three years for the auto retail disruptor. The fully automated, coin-operated Car Vending Machine is an eight-story, all-glass tower that holds up to 30 vehicles, offering a unique and memorable pick-up experience for cars purchased on Carvana.com. Carvana customers can now pick up their vehicle from Car Vending Machines in 10 cities: Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Nashville (Tenn.), Raleigh (N.C.), Charlotte (N.C.), Jacksonville (Fla.), Tampa (Fla.) and now Washington, D.C.

Carvana first brought Washington, D.C. the new way to buy a car in 2016, offering free, as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to metro area residents. Customers who visit Carvana.com from home or on the go via their mobile device can shop more than 10,000 vehicles, finance, purchase and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup in as little as 10 minutes.

At the Car Vending Machine, customers can’t insert just any coin or bill to retrieve their newly purchased vehicle – no matter what president is on it. Customers receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin on-site to activate the vending process and transport the car into the delivery bay. All Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, an upgrade to the traditional dealership test-drive experience, giving customers the chance to see if the vehicle really fits their life. Additionally, all vehicles are Carvana Certified, which means they pass a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident, and have no frame damage. At Carvana.com, car shoppers can find information about car features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls for every vehicle in Carvana’s inventory.

“Washington, D.C. residents have welcomed the new way to buy a car for nearly two years,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Growing our presence on the East Coast is a great way to kick off the summer. We’re looking forward to bringing the fun car-buying experience we’re known for to even more people in the area.”

Located at 15710 Shady Grove Road, Gaithersburg, Maryland, the Washington, D.C. Car Vending Machine is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers. For customers that live outside of the D.C. metropolitan delivery area but would still like to pick up their car at the Vending Machine, Carvana will subsidize $200 in airfare and arrange transportation from Dulles International Airport.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online automotive retail platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily buy a car online, including finding their preferred vehicle, qualifying for financing, getting a trade-in value, signing contracts, and receiving as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup of the vehicle from one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

