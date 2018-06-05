LYCRA® Brand to Showcase Sustainable Stretch Innovation at Kingpins New York

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--INVISTA, owner of the LYCRA ® brand, has launched a new version of its popular LYCRA ® T400 ® fiber with enhanced sustainability. LYCRA ® T400 ® fiber with EcoMade technology is made in part from a combination of recycled materials such as PET bottles diverted from landfills, and renewable plant-based materials. This innovation will appeal to members of the apparel value chain interested in developing more sustainable denim and wovens collections.

The original LYCRA ® T400 ® fiber is the building block for a number of the brand’s popular stretch denim concepts including LYCRA ® dualFX ®, LYCRA ® XFIT, and LYCRA ® TOUGH MAX™ technologies. LYCRA ® T400 ® EcoMade fiber offers the same benefits of lasting comfort, fit and performance as the original, but with the value-added offer of sustainability.

“We’re excited to introduce LYCRA ® T400 ® EcoMade technology to show visitors,” said Jean Hegedus, INVISTA Apparel & Advanced Textiles’ global segment leader for denim. “It can be paired with sustainable rigid fiber offerings such as BCI cotton, TENCEL™ lyocell, or others, so brands and retailers can amplify their eco-friendly message to consumers.”

Visitors to Kingpins are invited to attend a free seminar presented by Hegedus on Wednesday, June 6 at 1:30 pm. “High Stretch, Low Stretch, Bi-Stretch, Go stretch” offers a framework for evaluating different LYCRA ® fiber innovations for denim. It will help brands and retailers select the best stretch fabrics for the types of jeans they’re designing.

To learn more about LYCRA ® fiber with EcoMade technology and other cutting-edge INVISTA Apparel & Advanced Textiles innovations for denim, visit www.connect.LYCRA.com, or the brand’s booth at Kingpins New York.

