ASUS announces new ZenBook, VivoBook notebooks, and VivoWatch BP healthcare wearable

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—At a Computex 2018 press conference in Taipei on Tuesday, ASUS unveiled all-new products, including new ZenBook and VivoBook notebooks and the VivoWatch BP wearable blood-pressure monitor.

As part of the new ZenBook and VivoBook introduction, ASUS announced a partnership with Hollywood sensation and leading actress, Gal Gadot, as brand ambassador for ASUS PC product lines.

New ZenBook notebooks include ZenBook Pro 15 (UX580), ZenBook Pro 14 (UX480) and ZenBook S (UX391). ZenBook Pro 15 and ZenBook Pro 14 run Windows 10, are faster and more sophisticated than ever and feature ScreenPad, a brand-new way to interact with ZenBook that adapts to the user to provide effortless control, according to ASUS.

New VivoBook models include VivoBook S15 (S530) and VivoBook S14 (S430), a pair of stylish and lightweight notebooks available in a choice of five vibrant colors and several textured finishes, ASUS said. Also announced was VivoBook S13 (S330), which features a 13-inch display in a compact 11-inch body and is the first ASUS notebook to feature a four-sided NanoEdge bezel, which enables a remarkable 89% screen-to-body ratio for a maximized viewing area, according to the tech company.

In addition to all-new notebooks, ASUS also revealed VivoWatch BP, a wearable blood-pressure monitor equipped with ASUS HealthAI technology that analyzes the wearer's blood pressure measurements and daily lifestyle habits to provide recommendations for controlling blood pressure.

ASUS ZenBook S_Burgundy Red_Diamod cut edge (photo courtesy of ASUS)

VivoBook S14_1.4kg light for ultimate mobility (photo courtesy of ASUS)

ASUS VivoWatch BP (photo courtesy of ASUS)