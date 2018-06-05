U.S. and China are deviating from international order: Singaporean defense minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China and the U.S. are deviating from global rules and posing threats to the Asia-Pacific region, Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen of Singapore warned on June 3 at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual Asia Security Summit held in the city-state.

In a session during the security forum, Ng noted that the U.S. unilaterally imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum goods in the name of national security, a move that contradicts the spirit of globalization it has always championed and violates World Trade Organization regulations, reported the Straits Times.

Similarly, China has sought to assert its sovereignty claims over disputed islands in South China Sea through continued buildup of military facilities in the area including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and counter-offensive weapon systems, in defiance of a 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling in the Philippines' favor, Ng was quoted as saying.

According to a Bloomberg report, U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis urged participating parties to safeguard the international order established since World War II and ensure open seas as well as respecting a rule-based system, while the U.S. itself has been criticized as one which undermines the order.

The report argues that Mattis has repeatedly rebranded the region as Indo-Pacific rather than Asia-Pacific, a strategy little different from the one laid out by his predecessor Ash Carter, which stressed freedom of navigation, demonstration of the international community’s opposition to Beijing’s territorial claims, and strengthening of the alliance between the U.S. and ASEAN.

Analysts also expressed concern over the failure by relevant countries in the forum to bring up the topic of QUAD – the grouping of the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan – which are considered the four major Asia-Pacific military powers, indicating they are exerting caution against fueling Chinese suspicions that the U.S. and its allies are attempting to keep China in check.

Ng asked that as the actions of U.S. and China are challenging the status quo of the region, what steps should be taken by the two powers to conform to the so-called rule-based order, and “what happens when rules are not completely followed.” There are the questions that matter now, the Straits Times writes.