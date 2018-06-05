|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|41
|19
|.683
|—
|New York
|38
|18
|.679
|1
|Tampa Bay
|28
|30
|.483
|12
|Toronto
|26
|33
|.441
|14½
|Baltimore
|17
|41
|.293
|23
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|30
|28
|.517
|—
|Detroit
|29
|32
|.475
|2½
|Minnesota
|25
|30
|.455
|3½
|Kansas City
|21
|39
|.350
|10
|Chicago
|18
|38
|.321
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|Houston
|37
|24
|.607
|1
|Los Angeles
|33
|28
|.541
|5
|Oakland
|31
|29
|.517
|6½
|Texas
|25
|37
|.403
|13½
___
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Toronto 8, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 1
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5
Oakland 5, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 1
Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 9, Houston 3
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 4, 1st game
Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 6
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-4) at Minnesota (Romero 2-2), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 9-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Toronto (Estrada 2-6), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Lewicki 0-0) at Boston (Wright 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 3-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 8-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 5-6) at Texas (Moore 1-5), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-6) at Minnesota (Littell 0-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Paxton 4-1) at Houston (Keuchel 3-7), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-4), 10:07 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Roark 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-4) at Cleveland (Carrasco 6-4), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 4-4) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Hardy 2-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 6-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 6-4) at Texas (Colon 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0) at Houston (McCullers 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 10:07 p.m.