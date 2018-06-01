US intelligence officer arrested for selling state secrets to China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An official working for the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has been arrested and charged with selling state secrets to China.



The agent, Ron Rockwell Hansen, was arrested on Saturday, June 2 as he was preparing to board a flight to China. He was reportedly carrying classified information on his person, when we was taken into custody.



AFP reports that the agent, from Syracuse, Utah was retired from his job with the US Army, where he worked in “signals intelligence.” He is suspected of having received payment of US$800,000 dollars from Beijing over the past few years, and may have been expecting more upon delivery of the classified intel he was carrying at the time of arrest.



Hansen is reportedly fluent in Russian ad Mandarin, and previously worked as a case officer managing foreign agents abroad on behalf of the DIA. Now it appears the man who was tasked with acting as a liaison for US spies, has ended up becoming a spy himself, proffering intel to Beijing.



After years of maintaining contacts that Hansen made while working in Beijing, his indictment alleges that he failed to report meetings with Chinese intelligence agents, used cellphones provided by Chinese sources, and also retained classified information that he was not authorized to access.



Earlier this year, the FBI suspected Hansen was gathering information from colleagues on US activity related to North and South Korea, as well as “military operations planned against China” which Hansen was purportedly intending to sell to his Chinese contacts.



The assistant attorney general for national security, John Demers, quoted by AFP, said: “His alleged actions are a betrayal of our nation’s security and the American people and are an affront to his former intelligence community colleagues.”