New AIT complex in Taipei's Neihu District set to open in September

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Kin Moy said Tuesday morning that the new AIT office complex in Taipei’s Neihu District will officially open in September.

The director spoke on an ICRT radio program on Tuesday morning, during which he said even though the AIT's new complex would be unveiled on June 12, it would not open to the public until all the personnel and equipment finish being relocated to the new office.

“My guess is that around the American Labor Day in September,” said Moy, referring to the opening date of the AIT in Neihu. Until then, the public should continue to go to the current AIT office located on Xinyi Road, added the director.

Moy also reiterated his earlier statement that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would be joined by people from Washington, but did not specify if there would be senior officials from the Trump administration.

Earlier a report from Reuters suggested that there might not be any high-level American officials attending the dedication ceremony on June 12, since most of them will be preoccupied with the historic summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which will take place on the same date as the AIT event.

However, the report also hinted that the U.S. might send an aircraft carrier to pass through the Taiwan Strait as a gesture of support for the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S.

Speaking of the new office complex of the AIT, Moy said, “it’s really time to update our facilities and update what we do.” The current AIT office on Xinyi Road has been in use since 1979. Apart from providing consular services for Taiwanese and American citizens in Taiwan, the AIT functions as a de-facto U.S. embassy with employees working under the policies of the U.S. government.

Once referring to the new complex as “a tangible symbol of U.S.-Taiwan friendship”, Moy described the new complex as “very distinctive architecture.“

“We’ve got five floors now,” said Moy, adding “For the first time in the history (of AIT) we will be able to unite all of our AIT staff under one roof.” The AIT's main office on Xinyi Road is just the largest of several offices in Taipei where AIT employees work, according to the director.