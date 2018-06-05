Authority: Shipping container B&Bs are illegal in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Cabinet-level Consumer Protection Committee (CPC) announced Tuesday that 15 "home stay facility" operators were found violating the " Regulations for the Management of Home Stay Facilities" by converting shipping containers into lodging facilities or bed and breakfasts.

CPC Senior Executive Officer Wang Shu-hui (王淑慧) said that according to the regulations, the term "home stay facility" shall mean a lodging facility run as a family sideline business, using the spare rooms of a self-used residence, and therefore shipping containers are excluded.

Wang said that the CPC and the Tourism Bureau had recently directed local governments to launch investigations into the practice of converting shipping containers into small lodging facilities or bed and breakfasts in their respective jurisdiction.

According to the investigation results released by the CPC on Tuesday, a total of 15 lodging facilities were found violating the home stay facility regulations

Five of the 15 illegal facilities have been slapped with fines ranging from NT$50,000 to NT$132,000, she said, adding that four of the five already fined didn't even have a permit to operate a lodging facility. Penalties are being handed out to the other 10 illegal facilities, according to the CPC.