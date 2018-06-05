Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

Baker Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, manages his shop Monday, June 4, 2018, in Lakewood, Colo., after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that
Charlie Craig, front, and David Mullins talk about a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that sets aside a Colorado court decision against a baker who would not
Dave Mullins hugs a supporter after a rally in Denver to address the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of a baker who refused to make a cake for Mullins
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks about the Supreme Court's decision in favor of a baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple, during
Charlie Craig, right, joined by his partner, Dave Mullins, speaks during a rally in Denver after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a baker who refus
Charlie Craig, right, and his partner, Dave Mullins, participate in a rally in Denver after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a baker who refused to
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.
The justices' decision turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips. The justices voted 7-2 that the commission violated Phillips' rights under the First Amendment.
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy says civil cases such as this one must be resolved "without undue disrespect to sincere religious beliefs" but also "without subjecting gay persons to indignities."