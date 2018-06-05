Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.

The justices' decision turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips. The justices voted 7-2 that the commission violated Phillips' rights under the First Amendment.

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy says civil cases such as this one must be resolved "without undue disrespect to sincere religious beliefs" but also "without subjecting gay persons to indignities."