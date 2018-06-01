Apple criticizes Facebook, will develop ways to block FB's tracking of user data 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After recent news that Facebook provided “deep access” to smart device makers to access user data, and that the company also failed to report this information to consumers or the US government, many are publicly voicing their displeasure with the actions of the social network company.



Another tech giant, Apple, has stepped forward in recent days to reprimand Facebook for its user data collection and storage policies, while also stating that it is developing ways for users to “stop Facebook, Google, and other platforms from tracking them across the web,” reports CNN.



Apple Software VP Craig Ferguson said that the company will specifically develop measures targeting Facebook’s use of “like” and “share” data, which has been applied to track and monitor user activity without their knowledge.



"Well it turns out, these (like and share buttons) can be used to track you, whether you click on them or not. So this year, we're shutting that down," said Ferguson.



Reportedly when apple users surf the internet using the Safari browser, a permissions pop-up will appear asking "Do you want to allow 'facebook.com' to use cookies and website data while browsing [this site]? This will allow 'facebook.com' to track your activity."



Apple seems to be promoting itself as a tech firm that has a higher commitment to user privacy than Facebook and other Silicon Valley companies, however some question whether this is just opportune marketing on the part of Apple, given the controversy emerging around Facebook.



In an interview with CNN on Monday, June 4, Apple CEO Time Cook was quoted:



I think that the privacy thing has gotten totally out of control and I think most people are not aware of who is tracking them, how much they're being tracked and the large amounts of detailed data that are out there about them ... We think privacy is a fundamental human right.

