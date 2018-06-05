Brazilian artist spray-paints colorful cardinal in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Photos of a colorful spray-painted mural on drab building which houses an auto repair shop in Taiwan's southern city of Kaohsiung were posted on the Arcade Art Gallery website on June 3.

The person behind the work is Arlin Graff, a 30-year-old Brazilian man, who was born in the city of Tatuí, in the countryside of São Paulo. As a child, Graff loved to play in his father's woodshed and as a teen he began spray painting graffiti on trains in his neighborhood.

After obtaining and degree in design and work experience as an art director, Graff began creating a type of deconstructionism inspired by his childhood in the woodshed. Graff has moved from painting on the streets to fine arts, with animals his favorite subject.

In this case, Graff's inspiration for this piece in Kaohsiung was a cardinal he spotted outside his studio window during the past winter in Detroit. The painting is signed "Arlin Graff 我們不一樣 (we are different)."

The work was commissioned by the Arcade Art Gallery and was funded by the Kaohsiung Lingya District Office as part of an ongoing program which brings artists to create murals in the city. It took Graff 10 days to complete the mural.



Early outline of the project. (Photo from arcadeartgallery.com)



Graff spray painting from a cherry picker. (Photo from arcadeartgallery.com)



Graff painting. (Photo from arcadeartgallery.com)



Graff painting. (Photo from arcadeartgallery.com)



Graff painting. (Photo from arcadeartgallery.com)



Bird's eye view. (Photo from arcadeartgallery.com)



Bird's eye view. (Photo from arcadeartgallery.com)



Graff posing in front of his work. (Photo from arcadeartgallery.com)



The finished piece. (Photo from arcadeartgallery.com)

For those wanting to see the mural up close, it is located at 2 Shangyong Road, Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung City.