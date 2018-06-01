  1. Home
  2. Economy

Taiwan-owned Sharp to buy Toshiba computer business

Deal expected to be completed by October 1

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/05 14:11

Sharp to buy Toshiba personal computer unit. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese-owned Sharp Corp. said Tuesday it was offering 4 billion yen (US$36 million, NT$1 billion) for the loss-making personal computer business of Toshiba Corp., giving rise to praise for its recovery under the control of the Foxconn Technology Group.

Foxconn, better known in Taiwan as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (鴻海) and the world’s largest electronics contract maker, bought the ailing Sharp Corp. in 2016 and has since turned the company around.

It also produced personal computers until 2010, with its planned purchase of 80.1 percent of the Toshiba unit Client Solutions marking its eventual return to the business.

Separate board meetings at Sharp and Toshiba agreed to the deal Tuesday morning, according to the Asahi Shimbun, with the transfer scheduled to be completed by October 1. The takeover will allow Sharp’s experience in display manufacturing to be combined with the Toshiba-owned DynaBook brand, reports said.

Toshiba recently also sold its memory chip arm to an American-Japanese-South Korean alliance, while its personal computer line faced tougher competition from China, even though it is credited with releasing the world’s first-ever mass market laptop in 1985, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.
Toshiba
Sharp
Foxconn
Hon Hai Precision Industry
personal computers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese tycoon confirms Foxconn's semiconductor ambitions
2018/05/17 18:20
Taiwan's Hon Hai plans capital reduction in strategic move
2018/05/12 13:40
Wisconsin govt. approves diverting Lake Michigan water for Taiwan's Foxconn
2018/04/27 14:00
Taiwan's Foxconn continues to top tablet computer shipment list in Q4
2018/04/07 19:10
Apple's top 200 suppliers unveiled: 42 from Taiwan
2018/03/09 16:16