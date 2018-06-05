Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|001
|600
|000—7
|7
|2
|Detroit
|100
|010
|002—4
|6
|1
Severino, Holder (9), Chapman (9) and Romine; VerHagen, Baez (4), Reininger (9) and J.Hicks. W_Severino 9-1. L_VerHagen 0-2. Sv_Chapman (14). HRs_New York, Bird (2), Torres (10), Romine (4).
___
|New York
|001
|001
|000—2
|7
|0
|Detroit
|010
|200
|10x—4
|8
|0
German, Warren (7) and Sanchez; Fiers, Coleman (6), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Fiers 5-3. L_German 0-4. Sv_Greene (15). HRs_New York, Stanton (13).
___
|Kansas City
|120
|020
|100—6
|12
|1
|Los Angeles
|110
|013
|03x—9
|14
|0
Duffy, McCarthy (6), Adam (7), Hill (8), Smith (8) and Perez; Tropeano, J.Johnson (5), Alvarez (6), Ramirez (7), Bedrosian (8), Parker (9) and Maldonado, Briceno. W_Bedrosian 2-1. L_Hill 1-2. Sv_Parker (4). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (10). Los Angeles, Upton (13), Marte (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|201
|001—
|4
|9
|1
|San Diego
|110
|171
|00x—11
|13
|0
Teheran, Gohara (5), Moylan (5), S.Freeman (7), Carle (8) and Flowers; Richard, Strahm (8), Hughes (9) and Lopez. W_Richard 4-6. L_Teheran 4-4. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (5), Hosmer (7), Lopez (3), Spangenberg (5).
___
|Arizona
|000
|200
|010—
|3
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|710
|11x—10
|11
|0
Godley, Salas (4), Barrett (5), McFarland (7), Boxberger (8) and Murphy; Holland, Moronta (5), P.Johnson (6), Gearrin (8), Blach (9) and Posey, Hundley. W_P.Johnson 3-2. L_Godley 5-5. HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (5), Hundley (6), Sandoval (3), Crawford (7).