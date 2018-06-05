  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/05 13:33
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 001 600 000—7 7 2
Detroit 100 010 002—4 6 1

Severino, Holder (9), Chapman (9) and Romine; VerHagen, Baez (4), Reininger (9) and J.Hicks. W_Severino 9-1. L_VerHagen 0-2. Sv_Chapman (14). HRs_New York, Bird (2), Torres (10), Romine (4).

___

New York 001 001 000—2 7 0
Detroit 010 200 10x—4 8 0

German, Warren (7) and Sanchez; Fiers, Coleman (6), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Fiers 5-3. L_German 0-4. Sv_Greene (15). HRs_New York, Stanton (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 000 201 001— 4 9 1
San Diego 110 171 00x—11 13 0

Teheran, Gohara (5), Moylan (5), S.Freeman (7), Carle (8) and Flowers; Richard, Strahm (8), Hughes (9) and Lopez. W_Richard 4-6. L_Teheran 4-4. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (5), Hosmer (7), Lopez (3), Spangenberg (5).

___

Arizona 000 200 010— 3 7 1
San Francisco 000 710 11x—10 11 0

Godley, Salas (4), Barrett (5), McFarland (7), Boxberger (8) and Murphy; Holland, Moronta (5), Johnson (6), Gearrin (8), Blach (9) and Posey, Hundley. W_Johnson 3-2. L_Godley 5-5. HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (5), Hundley (6), Sandoval (3), Crawford (7).