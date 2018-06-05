Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|001
|600
|000—7
|7
|2
|Detroit
|100
|010
|002—4
|6
|1
Severino, Holder (9), Chapman (9) and Romine; VerHagen, Baez (4), Reininger (9) and J.Hicks. W_Severino 9-1. L_VerHagen 0-2. Sv_Chapman (14). HRs_New York, Bird (2), Torres (10), Romine (4).
___
|New York
|001
|001
|000—2
|7
|0
|Detroit
|010
|200
|10x—4
|8
|0
German, Warren (7) and Sanchez; Fiers, Coleman (6), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Fiers 5-3. L_German 0-4. Sv_Greene (15). HRs_New York, Stanton (13).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|201
|001—
|4
|9
|1
|San Diego
|110
|171
|00x—11
|13
|0
Teheran, Gohara (5), Moylan (5), S.Freeman (7), Carle (8) and Flowers; Richard, Strahm (8), Hughes (9) and Lopez. W_Richard 4-6. L_Teheran 4-4. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (5), Hosmer (7), Lopez (3), Spangenberg (5).
___
|Arizona
|000
|200
|010—
|3
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|710
|11x—10
|11
|0
Godley, Salas (4), Barrett (5), McFarland (7), Boxberger (8) and Murphy; Holland, Moronta (5), Johnson (6), Gearrin (8), Blach (9) and Posey, Hundley. W_Johnson 3-2. L_Godley 5-5. HRs_San Francisco, McCutchen (5), Hundley (6), Sandoval (3), Crawford (7).