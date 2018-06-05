ASUS Wins 17 Awards at Computex 2018

FREMONT, Calif. & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--ASUS today announced that its products won six Best Choice and 11 d&i (design and innovation) awards at ceremonies held during Computex 2018. ZenBook S won the Best Choice of the Year award, the Best Choice Golden award and the Computex d&i award. ZenFone 5, the first ASUS smartphone to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI), also won a Best Choice Golden award.

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) collaborates with the International Forum Design (iF), a leading industrial design authority from Germany, to present the Computex d&i awards at the annual Computex tradeshow in Taipei. The awards recognize new products that exhibit outstanding design and innovative features. A jury consisting of the world’s top industrial designers, industry experts, and venture capitalists evaluate the hundreds of product submissions based on five criteria, including innovation and elaboration, functionality, aesthetics, responsibility, and positioning.

The Best Choice Awards, established in 2002, are organized by Computex Taiwan and honor products that display excellence in functionality, innovation and market potential.

Best Choice of the Year, Best Choice Golden, and Computex d&i award winner

ZenBook S (UX391) is a premium 13.3-inch ultraportable notebook that not only delivers effortless portability, powerful performance and no-compromise connectivity for discerning on-the-go users, but also is tested to meet military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability standards. With an ultrathin 12.9mm profile and ultralight 1kg all-metal unibody, the sophisticated ZenBook S is finished in prestigious Deep Dive Blue or elegant Burgundy Red with Rose Gold diamond-cut edges, complete with the iconic Zen-inspired spun-metal finish for a luxurious look and feel.

ZenBook S incorporates the innovative new ErgoLift hinge that automatically tilts the keyboard by 5.5° for the ultimate typing comfort. The raised chassis also improves airflow and enhances audio performance. Powered by 8th Generation Intel ® Core™ processors and a superfast PCIe ® x4 SSD, ZenBook S also features up to a 4K UHD NanoEdge touchscreen, and delivers up to 13.5 hours battery life for all-day performance. For ultrafast connectivity, two of the three USB-C™ ports support Thunderbolt™ 3. ZenBook S features Amazon Alexa support for easy voice-controlled assistance.

Best Choice Golden award winner

ZenFone 5 (ZE620KL) is an exciting 6.2-inch dual-camera smartphone that's the first ever ZenFone to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI). ZenFone 5 revolutionizes mobile photography, giving users a simpler, smarter way to capture and share every magic moment.

ZenFone 5 is the first smartphone available worldwide to be powered by the latest Qualcomm ® Snapdragon ™ 636 Mobile Platform with its smooth, responsive, power-efficient performance and AI capabilities. ZenFone 5 has an intelligent dual-camera system that adapts and learns, delivering perfect photos every time. With its flagship Sony ® IMX363 sensor, 120° wide-angle secondary camera and AI-enhanced camera features — including AI Scene Detection, real-time portrait effects, AI Photo Learning and real-time beautification — ZenFone 5 encourages creativity and frees the user to concentrate on the subject rather than the camera.

Crafted to perfection with premium materials, ZenFone 5 has a strikingly beautiful ultraslim-bezel, all-screen design, featuring a stunning 6.2-inch display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio in a glass-covered body that's as small and compact as most standard 5.5-inch phones.

Computex Best Choice award winners

ZenFone 5Q (ZC600KL) is a stylish 6-inch smartphone featuring the world's first globally-announced 1 true four-camera system with fully independent high-resolution and wide-angle cameras at both front and rear. ZenFone 5Q is the perfect choice for true photo lovers who want to stand out from the crowd. ZenFone 5Q removes the limits on photographic creativity, with a high-resolution main camera — 20MP Sony ® at the front, 16MP at the rear — and, uniquely, a secondary 120° wide-angle camera at both front and rear. Unlike rival systems, each camera works independently for perfect shots, every time. The 6-inch Full HD+ IPS display has a Full View 18:9 aspect ratio and an ultraslim bezel, making the pocket-friendly ZenFone 5 Lite as compact as a standard-aspect-ratio 5.5-inch phone. Powered by the Qualcomm ® Snapdragon ™ 630 Mobile Platform, ZenFone 5Q combines incredible performance and a 3300mAh battery with advanced security and convenience features — including NFC, rapid face unlock, fingerprint recognition and dual SIMs — for a mobile experience like no other. Bezel-free Kit is an accessory that enables gamers with multiple-monitor setups to visually eliminate the gaps where their displays connect, creating the appearance of one extra-large, wraparound monitor for a totally immersive gaming experience. Bezel-free Kit consists of vertical lenses and easy-to-attach mounts that connect the edge of each monitor to provide the best viewing experience. An optical device that requires no software or power to operate, Bezel-free Kit uses light refraction to make the monitor edges disappear to the viewer. It provides an innovative, simple and effective method of increasing field of view and dramatically enhancing gameplay. ROG Zephyrus (GX501GI) is the world’s slimmest gaming laptop powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel ® Core ™ i7 processor and NVIDIA ® GeForce ® GTX 1080 (Max-Q) graphics. Zephyrus has an IPS-level display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, 100% sRGB color gamut and NVIDIA G-SYNC ™ for super smooth and vivid gaming visuals. The 15.6-inch Zephyrus features the ROG-exclusive Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) — a specially designed cooling system that includes Anti-Dust and Fan Overboost technologies for enhanced cooling. Zephyrus also features ASUS Aura Sync light effects, and is compatible with other Aura Sync-enabled accessories and peripherals.

Computex d&i award winners

ZenBook 15 Pro (UX580) is a professional powerhouse featuring the futuristic new ScreenPad™, an ASUS innovation that revolutionizes the way users work and interact with their notebook. ScreenPad cleverly combines a touchpad with a high-resolution, full-color touchscreen to offer novel ways of interacting intelligently with both Windows apps and dedicated programs called ScreenPad Apps. ZenBook Pro 15 also features an up to 8th Generation Intel ® Core™ i9 hexa-core processor, GeForce ® GTX 1050Ti GPU, 1TB PCIe x4 SSD, gigabit-class Wi-Fi and Thunderbolt™ 3 ports. Users can enjoy immersive multimedia on its 15.6-inch 4K UHD NanoEdge PANTONE ® validated display with 100% Adobe RGB color gamut, ∆E (Delta-E) < 2.0 color accuracy and a powerful Harmon Kardon certified audio system. VivoBook S15 (S530) and S14 (S430) are stylish and lightweight notebooks available in five vibrant color options — Firmament Green, Star Grey, Silver Blue, Gun Metal and Icicle Gold — with a color-blocking design that pairs the bright and bold with more subtle colors for a notebook that visually pops. The notebooks also feature several textured finishes including a unique woven texture for distinct style. VivoBook S15 and VivoBook S14 weigh only 1.8kg and 1.4kg respectively, and both notebooks are impressively thin at just 18mm. An ErgoLift hinge raises the keyboard to provide a comfortable typing experience similar to a desktop keyboard and also improves cooling for better system stability. VivoBook S15 and S14 are the first notebooks in the VivoBook Series to feature the new three-sided NanoEdge design that has even narrower bezels along the top and sides of the display. This gives VivoBook S15 an 86% screen-to-body ratio, and VivoBook S14 an 84% screen-to-body ratio for an unrivaled immersive viewing experiences in a much more compact package. VivoBook S15 and VivoBook S14 are powered by up to an 8th Generation Intel ® Core™ i7 processor with NVIDIA ® GeForce ® MX150 discrete graphics. Both notebooks feature dual-storage designs, with VivoBook S15 featuring up to a 512GB SSD and 2TB HDD. VivoBook S13 (S330) is the first ASUS notebook to feature a four-sided NanoEdge display with a remarkable 89% screen-to-body ratio. The incredibly slim 4.3mm bezel allows VivoBook S13 to fit a 13-inch display into a chassis size of a traditional 11-inch notebook. Even with its compact size, VivoBook S13 delivers uncompromised performance. With an up to an 8th Generation Intel ® Core™ i7 processor and NVIDIA ® GeForce ® MX150 discrete graphics, VivoBook S13 has the power to smoothly get any job done. ROG Zephyrus M (GM501) is a gaming laptop that picks up where its predecessor, ROG Zephyrus, left off — delivering mighty performance in a minute package. It’s powered by up to an 8th Generation Intel ® Core™ i7 processor and NVIDIA ® GeForce ® GTX 1070 graphics, and features an IPS-level display with a superfast 144Hz refresh rate, lightning-quick 3ms response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC™ technology. The revolutionary Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) ensures Zephyrus M runs cool and quiet even at high processor loads. ROG-exclusive software enables switching between integrated and discrete GPU modes — the Optimus power-saving mode delivers impressive battery life, while the G-SYNC mode lets gamers experience the laptop’s graphics prowess in all its glory! ROG Strix SCAR II & Hero II (GL504) are follow-ups to the successful esports gaming laptops built exclusively for FPS and MOBA titles. Both laptops feature the world’s first 144Hz super-narrow-bezel display with an ultrafast 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, a HyperStrike Pro gaming keyboard for improved control, and HyperCool Pro technology to cool their high-performance CPU and GPU. These Strix gaming laptops are also the world’s first laptops to feature multi-antenna Wi-Fi for improved connectivity. ROG Strix SCAR & Hero Edition (GL503/GL703) are gaming laptops designed especially for FPS gamers and MOBA gamers, respectively. The models are infused with FPS shooters’ and MOBA warriors' spirits of pursuing achievement and honor in their appearance. In both cases, the core functionality has been meticulously designed to fulfill the needs of fast-paced and fierce gaming sessions. Engineered with the newest Intel ® Core™ i7 processor and NVIDIA ® GeForce ® GTX 10 Series graphics, the 15.6-inch GL503 and 17.3-inch Strix GL703 equip gamers to control the competition — so they can gear up, stake their ground and get ready to win. ROG Huracan (G21) is unlike any other gaming desktop. Its aggressively-styled chassis has an asymmetric design, and there’s a folding magnetic side cover that, when opened, improves airflow into the system and enables a CPU and GPU performance boost. The extra airflow provides the cooling needed to unleash the full fury of its 8th Generation Intel ® Core™ i7 processor and NVIDIA ® GeForce ® GTX 1080 graphics for extraordinary gaming experiences — so gamers can play the latest titles at their most extreme settings. ROG Strix GL12 is engineered to quench gamers’ never-ending thirst for extreme gaming horsepower paired with striking, unconventional design. This gaming desktop is powered by up to a factory-overclocked 8th Generation Intel ® Core™ i7-8700K processor (up to 4.8GHz full hexa-core), with NVIDIA ® GeForce ® GTX 1080 graphics for boundless gaming experiences. System upgrades are effortless thanks to its expansion bays and an esports-ready hot-swap SSD tray. A transparent side panel coupled with customizable Aura Sync light effects let gamers express their unique persona, inside and out. ProArt PQ22UC is the world’s first 21.6-inch OLED 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) monitor with 204 PPI and HDR support. The top-of-the-line OLED technology with pure RGB stripes ensures color purity, and allows PQ22UC to deliver extremely high color saturation with 99% DCI-P3 coverage for greater color accuracy. ProArt PQ22UC also features true 10-bit color depth, achieving a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 for darker blacks and brighter whites. With a response time of up to 0.1ms, ProArt PQ22UC is the fastest monitor in the market and delivers outstanding, blur-free performance when displaying videos and other animated content with fast action. Just one third the weight of a conventional 22-inch monitor and offering an ultraslim profile, ProArt PQ22UC has a portable design that gives users an excellent way to showcase their work while on the go. Its detachable stand folds completely flat for easy transport, and the monitor can be set up in seconds without any tools. Every ProArt PQ22UC is factory pre-calibrated to guarantee industry-leading color accuracy, ensuring all images are accurately reproduced onscreen. In addition, ProArt PQ22UC features exclusive ASUS ProArt™ Calibration Technology that ensures color accuracy even when the monitor is used with multiple computers and operational systems. ASUS Mini PC PB Series features up to desktop-grade CPU performance in a compact size. Available with Intel ® Celeron ®, Pentium ® Gold or Core™ T Series processors, the ASUS Mini PC PB Series is capable of fulfilling the needs of each customer segment. The slim and extensible design with optional stackable modules for optical disk drives, audio devices and other components make the ASUS Mini PC PB Series perfect for a wide range of commercial uses. The PCs can be operated in horizontal or vertical orientation and can be mounted on the rear of a display for maximum flexibility for commercial scenarios. An easy-access, slide-open chassis enables users to perform quick and easy component upgrades, and a configurable port enables various connectivity options for different needs. ASUS Mini PC PB Series models are also available in fanless designs, which operate in complete silence and offer exceptional stability for long-term use. AiMesh AX6100 Wi-Fi System (RT-AX92U 2-Pack) is the world’s first mesh Wi-Fi system featuring the latest 802.11ax networking with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology to deliver fast, strong and stable Wi-Fi, even when multiple devices are connected and transmitting data simultaneously. AiMesh AX6100 Wi-Fi System uses 802.11ax Wi-Fi with speeds of up to 4804 Mbps to connect Wi-Fi points, ensuring a fast and reliable mesh Wi-Fi system. In addition to 802.11ax networking, AiMesh AX6100 Wi-Fi System offers 802.11n and 802.11ac connections to provide flexible Wi-Fi that supports everything from legacy to future cutting-edge devices. Commercial-grade network security with AiProtection Pro ensures all devices on the home network stay safe from internet threats, and advanced parental controls let parents easily manage children's internet usage.

ASUS at Computex 2018: If you’re interested in seeing any products or taking a tour of the ASUS or ROG booths at Computex, please reach out to the press contacts listed below.

1 Based on ASUS market research, February 2018

