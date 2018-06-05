Gemalto Brings Secure, Multi-Factor Authentication to Belgium’s Pioneering National Mobile Identity Scheme itsme®

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, has enabled Belgian mobile ID scheme itsme® to enroll 350,000 users and securely process one million transactions per month for both private and public online services – making it one of the most successful mobile ID applications in Europe within one year of launch. As well as bringing greater convenience to consumers, itsme® provides merchants, government, and financial institutions with strong, multi-factor authentication that is in line with PSD2, GDPR and is certified for eIDAS.

itsme® was developed by Belgian Mobile ID, a consortium of Belgium’s leading banks and mobile network operators, in close collaboration with Gemalto. It has been officially recognized by the Belgian government as a way for citizens to connect to numerous online public services, including taxation, pensions and health, as well as online banking and mobile operator services. In its first year the app is already being used widely, with the average user completing six banking transactions and three e-Government transactions each month.

In an increasingly digital world with growing numbers of government services moving online, a secure digital identity scheme allows consumers to prove who they are. The itsme® app allows users to create a 100% verifiable ID to safely and easily confirm their identity and approve transactions with their mobile phone, meaning they can access services on-the-go with one single login. The seamless service grants access to a wide portfolio of services, including those related to telecoms, financials, HR, and health, without having to fill in a time-consuming form each time. itsme® will also provide users in the near future with a qualified e-signature that is the legal equivalent of a handwritten signature, which they can use to easily sign documents.

Following many years of collaboration in the fields of banking and mobile payment security, Belgian Mobile ID tasked Gemalto with providing robust, end-to-end security for the itsme® app. Gemalto’s strong mobile authentication solution, using the latest biometric technology combined with digital identity expertise, provides the highest level of security for users to access services, confirm transactions and sign for private and government online applications. As a result, users stay in control of their data, managing privacy in a secure environment that protects them from fraud and security breaches.

Kris de Ryck, CEO, Belgian Mobile ID, commented, “The itsme® app is a significant milestone on the digital roadmap of Belgium and we could not have done it without Gemalto. Our partnership helps us provide a truly innovative and 100% secure approach to accessing online services. While Belgian citizens are leading the world in embracing technology in this Mobile Identity scheme, we hope our partnership will be an example for other countries in Europe to provide seamless and secure connections to online public services with itsme®.”

Philippe Vallée, CEO, Gemalto, added, “In an increasingly digital world the need for stronger and more trusted digital identities is growing. We know that consumers want their data to be secure, but they also want a painless and hassle-free experience when accessing online services. We hope that this is just the start and that further cooperation in this field will lead to more schemes providing a seamless online experience for everyone in Europe across many different sectors.”

Gemalto CEO Philippe Vallée and Kris De Ryck, CEO of Belgian Mobile ID, will be speaking on the topic of Digital identity at Money 20/20 in Amsterdam, on 5 June at 11.50am on the High Wire Stage.

