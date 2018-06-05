ASUS releases first gaming smartphone

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese tech company ASUS yesterday (June 5) at Computex 2018 in Taipei revealed a new smartphone specially configured for mobile gaming.

The new device, called the ROG (Republic of Gamers) Phone, offers a number of features meant to appeal to gamers, including a 6-inch 90Hz display, which means that it refreshed 90 times per second, and the 2.96GHz Snapdragon 845 chip, Qualcomm's top-of-the-line processor. The phone also comes with 8 GB of RAM, up to 512 GB of storage, and a 4,000 mAH battery.

The phone comes with some unique features, such as a cooling dock with a built-in fan to sustain high frame rates and to keep the device cool called the "AeroActive Cooler," something which is normally only seen in PCs built for gaming. The new phone can be switched to "X Mode" by squeezing the two sides of the device, after which the screen will turn red and shut down background applications to optimize RAM when playing games.



Phone's unique cooling system (center). (Photo from ASUS)

The phone comes with "AirTriggers," which are highly sensitive buttons on the side of the phone which enable the owner to play games without having to touch the screen itself. The phone's ports are oriented so that the power cable and headphones do not get in the way when the device is in landscape mode for game play.

A pair of controllers can be docked to the sides of the phone resulting in a Nintendo Switch-like experience. The phone can be also attached to the "Mobile Desktop Dock" to turn the device into a complete desktop computer.



Front display of phone. (Photo by ASUS)

The phone will be available by the third quarter of 2018, with pricing announced at that time.

ASUS ROG Phone specifications: