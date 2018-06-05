ASUS Unveils Award-Winning ZenBook S (UX391)

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--ASUS today announced the new ZenBook S, a brand-new design to the ZenBook family, featuring a new ErgoLift hinge that increases typing comfort, cooling and audio performance. Despite weighing just 2.3lbs and measuring just 12.9mm in height, the ZenBook S doesn’t make any compromises, featuring up to an 8th-generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor, up to a 4K resolution touchscreen with ultra-thin 5.9mm NanoEdge bezels, ultra-fast PCIe-based storage, up to 13.5 hours of battery life, and Thunderbolt™ ports that support fast-charging, external monitors and GPUs, and other peripherals. The ZenBook S has been honored with both the Best Choice of the Year and Best Choice Golden Award at Computex 2018.

Innovative ErgoLift hinge

New to the ZenBook line is the ASUS ErgoLift hinge. The ASUS Design Center’s Ergonomics team carefully studied user usage habits and considered ISO standards that determine that the ideal typing angles rest between 5 and 12 degrees. After extensive testing, ASUS determined that a 5.5-degree delivers the best combination of benefits. The ErgoLift hinge tilts the ZenBook S’s keyboard at a gentle 5.5-degree angle, helping to reduce discomfort during extended typing sessions.

The ErgoLift hinge also lends a helping hand to keep the ZenBook S cool to the touch by creating additional space between the laptop and the surface below. The ZenBook S takes in cool air through this extra space and expels warm air via the hinge area. For maximum sustained performance, ZenBook S uses an uprated cooling system incorporating state-of-the-art components, including an innovative liquid-crystal-polymer fan impeller with 71 blades — an increase of 40% over previous designs — housed in an advanced 3D-curved aerodynamic shroud that can move 13.4% more air than before. With this cooling system, ZenBook S runs up to 5°C cooler than previous ZenBook models, even with the new and powerful 8 th generation quad-core Intel processor!

Finally, the ErgoLift hinge helps to deliver a premium and immersive audio experience, certified by audio experts Harmon Kardon®, delivering cleaner sound and improved bass response thanks to the angled bottom-firing speakers and a smart amplifier that automatically identifies the maximum possible volume to ensure top-notch sound quality over a long life of operation.

Mighty powerful

Despite its ultra-thin and light frame, the ZenBook S packs a powerful punch and is capable of going head to head with many physically larger systems. Helping to deliver that incredible performance is up to an Intel® Core™ i7-8550U processor, featuring four cores and eight threads for a boost across the board enabling quicker photo and video editing and other computationally-heavy workloads. The ZenBook S also comes with up to 16GB of high speed 2133MHz LPDDR3 memory, the best available combination of speed and low-energy usage so that having a powerful laptop doesn’t mean having to constantly re-charge it. Ultra-fast PCIe-based storage in the ZenBook S comes with up to 1TB and delivers snappy performance, making quick work of booting Windows and loading large files.

Spectacular 4K display

The ZenBook S features up to an incredibly sharp 4K touchscreen display covering 100% of the sRGB color space and an incredible 1500:1 contrast ratio. Surrounding the display, the NanoEdge bezels measure in at just 5.9mm to provide the ZenBook S with an 85% screen-to-body ratio to turn each session into an immersive visual experience. With 178-degree viewing angles, 10-point multi-touch support, ASUS Pen support, and Windows Ink support, the ZenBook S is a versatile device capable of serious work and play. Video playback is greatly enhanced with ASUS Tru2Life Video technology that analyses every pixel in every video frame to increase contrast, sharpness, and smooth out playback.

Versatile connectivity

The ZenBook S offers a total of 3 USB Type-C ports, two of which are Thunderbolt 3 enabled and all of which support fast-charging and display output. The Thunderbolt 3 ports allow up to two 4K 60Hz displays, while also supporting external graphics solutions such as the ASUS XG Station Pro, allowing users to turn the ZenBook S into a veritable gaming laptop or computational workhorse for 3D rendering, training machine learning models and more, all without having to modify or replace the laptop, and all the while being able to easily upgrade as new technology becomes available.

With faster-than-wired speeds of up to 1734Mbps i — up to 12X faster than 802.11n — the dual-band 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi in ZenBook S allows smooth streaming of 4K UHD online videos, with greater range and more stable network connections.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS ZenBook S (UX391) will be available June 11 th at a MSRP of $1199 at Amazon, B & H, and other leading retailers. For the most up to date information, including additional where to buy links, please visit: http://www.asus.com/us/Laptops/ASUS-ZenBook-S-UX391UA/. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

Specifications

About ASUS

ASUS is one of Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and is dedicated to creating products for today and tomorrow’s smart life. Our comprehensive portfolio includes Zenbo, ZenFone, ZenBook and a range of IT devices and components, along with AR, VR and IoT. ASUS employs more than 17,000 people worldwide and over 5,500 world-class R&D talents. Driven by innovation and committed to quality, the company won 4,385 awards and earned approximately US$13.3 billion of revenue in 2016.

i Unless otherwise stated, data transfer speeds are based on theoretical performance. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors.

