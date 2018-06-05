ASUS Announces New VivoBook S15 (S530) and S14 (S430)

FREMONT, Calif., and TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--ASUS today announced VivoBook S15 (S530) and S14 (S430), a pair of stylish and lightweight laptops designed for the young, and the young at heart. Both laptops feature bold color-blocking designs, with five vibrant color options and several textured finishes that let users fully express their personalities. The ErgoLift hinge replicates the feel of typing on a desktop keyboard for more comfortable typing, while the new three-sided NanoEdge display design provides an immersive viewing experience. S15 and S14 are powered by up to an 8th Generation Intel ® Core ™ i7 processor, with NVIDIA ® GeForce ® MX150 discrete graphics. Both laptops feature dual-storage designs, with VivoBook S15 featuring up to a 512GB SSD and 2TB HDD.

Bold is beautiful

VivoBook S15 and S14 have done away with boring laptop colors, opting instead for striking hues that catch the eye. ASUS designers have added a dash of style and personality to personal computing, adopting a color-blocking approach by pairing bright and bold colors for laptops that visually pop. These laptops are available in Firmament Green, Star Grey, Silver Blue, Gun Metal, and Icicle Gold. Firmament Green features a textured woven finish surrounding the keyboard, while Icicle Gold sports a brushed finish with diamond-inspired motifs. In addition to their color-blocking designs, S15 and S14 feature the innovative ErgoLift hinge to make long typing stints more comfortable. This unique design automatically tilts the keyboard by 3.5° when the laptop is opened to create the familiar feel of a desktop keyboard. The hinge also opens up extra ventilation space for more airflow around the underside of the chassis for improved cooling.

NanoEdge display for unrivaled immersion

VivoBook S15 and S14 are the first in the VivoBook Series to feature the new three-sided NanoEdge design that has even narrower bezels along the top and sides of the display. This gives S15 an 86% screen-to-body ratio, and S14 an 84% screen-to-body ratio for unrivaled immersion in a much more compact package. The panels also feature wide-view technology and exceptional color reproduction for lifelike visuals even when viewed from extreme positions.

The extremely portable S15 and S14 are smaller than other laptops in their class, with profiles that taper to just 18mm at their thinnest point. The 15.6-inch S15 weighs only 1.8kg, while the 14-inch S14 has an overall weight of 1.4kg. Both laptops can easily slip into a messenger bag or backpack.

All-round performance

VivoBook S15 and S14 are powered by up to 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processors with 16GB RAM and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 discrete graphics to make light work of multitasking, multimedia editing, or casual gaming. S15 has a dual-storage design that provides users with the blistering data speeds of its up to 512GB SSD, and a large capacity 2TB HDD.

For uncompromising wireless connectivity, the new and exclusive ASUS Wi-Fi Master technology reduces interference to ensure faster and more reliable dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi connections at extreme distances. Its top speed of up to 867Mbps is 6X faster 1 than 802.11n for seamless video-streaming, smooth web-surfing and lag-free gaming.

Convenient computing

Accessing VivoBook has never been easier or more secure. An optional fingerprint sensor built into the touchpad provides one-touch access with Windows Hello. VivoBook S15 has a full-size keyboard that is perfect for working in dim environments. It’s ergonomically-designed with a sturdy one-piece construction and 1.4mm key travel for a comfortable typing experience.

S15 and S14 offer comprehensive connectivity, including the reversible USB Type-C™ (USB-C™) port with the any-way-up design to make connecting devices as easy as possible. USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 delivers data transfer speeds that are up to 10X faster 2 than older USB 2.0 connections. In addition, these laptops also feature USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A and USB 2.0 ports, HDMI output, and a microSD card reader for hassle-free compatibility with current peripherals, displays, and projectors.

All VivoBooks now feature a high-quality battery with all-day battery life and a lifespan that’s up to 3X-longer than standard lithium-ion batteries. Fast-charge technology enables users to charge a low battery to 60% in as little as 49 minutes. Integrated ASUS Battery Health Charging technology also makes for a safer charging experience, with measures designed to decrease the battery expansion rate during charging to help ensure the battery stays in good condition.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS VivoBook S15 will be available in late June. Availability of the VivoBook S14 will be announced at a later date. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

ASUS at Computex 2018: If you’re interested in seeing any products or taking a tour of the ASUS or ROG booths at Computex, please reach out to the press contacts listed below.

About ASUS

ASUS is one of Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and is dedicated to creating products for today and tomorrow’s smart life. Our comprehensive portfolio includes Zenbo, ZenFone, ZenBook and a range of IT devices and components, along with AR, VR and IoT. ASUS employs more than 16,000 people worldwide and over 5,000 world-class R&D talents. Driven by innovation and committed to quality, the company won 4,511 awards and earned approximately US$13 billion of revenue in 2017.

1 Dual-band 2x2 802.11ac compared to 1x1 802.11n. Wi-Fi performance can be affected by environmental factors, network type and configuration. Wi-Fi Master test configuration: Conducted under controlled test conditions, streaming Full HD YouTube videos, and AP set with one antenna at 802.11g. Actual Wi-Fi range and performance may be affected by environmental factors. Interference from USB 3 devices may vary according to the device. Range comparisons refer to standard laptop with all-metal chassis design. Multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO) requires MU-MIMO-compatible client devices.

2 Based on the test results from USB.org

3 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

