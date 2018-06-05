BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359 Simmons LAA 57 211 32 71 .336 Castellanos Det 58 234 31 78 .333 Segura Sea 56 236 43 78 .331 Altuve Hou 61 249 34 82 .329 MMachado Bal 58 226 32 74 .327 Brantley Cle 48 195 32 63 .323 Rosario Min 55 218 36 69 .317 JMartinez Bos 57 219 37 69 .315 MDuffy TB 43 172 11 53 .308 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JMartinez, Boston, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Mazara, Texas, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 50; MMachado, Baltimore, 47; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; Haniger, Seattle, 42; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 41; Judge, New York, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 40; Rosario, Minnesota, 40; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 40.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 9-1; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; 2 tied at 6-1.