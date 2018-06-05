  1. Home
2018/06/05 10:34
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Simmons LAA 57 211 32 71 .336
Castellanos Det 58 234 31 78 .333
Segura Sea 56 236 43 78 .331
Altuve Hou 61 249 34 82 .329
MMachado Bal 58 226 32 74 .327
Brantley Cle 48 195 32 63 .323
Rosario Min 55 218 36 69 .317
JMartinez Bos 57 219 37 69 .315
MDuffy TB 43 172 11 53 .308
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JMartinez, Boston, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Mazara, Texas, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 50; MMachado, Baltimore, 47; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; Haniger, Seattle, 42; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 41; Judge, New York, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 40; Rosario, Minnesota, 40; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 40.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 9-1; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; 2 tied at 6-1.