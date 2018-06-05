Taiwan seeks cooperation with northern Europe on gender equality

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) － A Taiwanese delegation dispatched by the Executive Yuan made a trip to northern Europe with the aim of seeking cooperation on the promotion of gender equality and human rights.

The delegation, led by Minister without Portfolio Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成), traveled to Finland, Sweden, and Denmark during May 26 to June 3, according to the Executive Yuan.

Lo said the visits were meant to seek cooperation with the three Northern European nations, whose efforts on promoting women’s rights and gender equality have been widely acknowledged.

Meeting with the European officials, Lo said the delegation discussed practices to increase women’s participation in decision-making bodies of the public sector and to boost women’s economic independence.

Reducing barriers for women in education and employment as well as preventing abuse of women were also central to the discussion, said Lo.

We also talked about how to improve infrastructure related to child care and an aging society, added Lo.

Lo said the delegation exchanged ideas on policy-making and their implementation, and that the European officials also showed great interest in future cooperation with Taiwan.

Even though Taiwan has been recognized for its dedication to protecting human rights, “there is still much room for us to improve in terms of gender equality, especially women in the workplace,” said Lo.