Union negotiates with smaller Vegas casinos to avoid strike

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The union for thousands of Las Vegas casino-hotel workers is shifting its attention to negotiating contracts with smaller casino operators.

It comes after the union reached tentative agreements with MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, which employ more than two-thirds of the 50,000 workers threatening to strike.

The Culinary Union said Monday that it's now focusing on 15 properties, including Tropicana, Treasure Island and SLS.

The union has declined to provide details of the tentative agreements because workers have not approved them but said that generally, both sides agreed to wage increases and language addressing sexual harassment.

Union spokeswoman Bethany Khan says the organization always has "one standard" for its contracts and it plans "to negotiate that one standard with other properties."