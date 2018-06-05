Raymond Handling Values Safety in the Workplace

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--In honor of National Forklift Safety Day 2018, Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation (RHCC), a leading materials handling equipment supplier in Northern California and the Northwest, today announced its ‘Safety Show Offs’ contest is now live until June 30th. RHCC wants to hear from its customers on how they promote a safe workplace. The winner of the contest will receive a catered lunch for up to 30 people, provided by RHCC. To submit your contest entry, click here: http://rhcclinks.com/safetyshowoff.

“We are excited to hear from our customers on how they promote a safe workplace,” said Steve Raymond, president. “Safety is such an important aspect in this industry and we are committed to both our customer and employee as we move forward, keeping safety a crucial part of our business.”

To qualify for the contest, you must be a current customer using any model of a Raymond lift truck. To enter, customers must simply submit a photo or video of their forklift, write a statement on how they promote a safe workplace and provide the number of days since their last forklift accident.

One lucky participant’s name will be drawn at random from all contest entries to win the grand prize, a catered lunch for up to 30 people, provided by RHCC.

To view RHCC’s Top 10 Forklift Safety Tips, click here: https://raymondhandling.com/national-forklift-safety-day/

For additional information on the company, please visit www.raymondhandling.com. Connect with Raymond Handling Concepts on Twitter @RaymondHandling, on Facebook, on Google + and on LinkedIn.

About Raymond Handling Concepts

Raymond Handling Concepts provides high-density storage, order-picking systems and associated services to companies engaged in warehousing and distribution as well as material handling of all kinds. The company was established in 1987 as a family-oriented company that fosters close, long-lasting customer relationships. Raymond Handling is certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. “Raymond Handling. Trusted for Generations”

