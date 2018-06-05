The Latest: Fall Out Boy jams before Game 4 of Cup Final

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Red-clad fans are filling the streets of Chinatown before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights.

Fall Out Boy is playing the pregame concert at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, two days after Sting and Shaggy. The strains of "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark" could be heard blocks away over the sound of scalpers looking for hard-to-find tickets.

According to Ticket IQ, the cheapest Game 4 tickets are up almost $400 from last week. The cheapest tickets available on Ticket IQ and StubHub are more than $1,000 each.

___

4:40 p.m.

The Vegas Golden Knights are making at least one lineup change for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final by plugging in offensive-minded winger Tomas Tatar.

Vegas has scored three goals against the Washington Capitals in the past two games and fallen behind 2-1 in a series for the first time in the playoffs. Coach Gerard Gallant says he hopes Tatar adds some offense and speed to a group that lacked both in a Game 3 loss Saturday.

Tatar has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference final against Winnipeg. It looked as if Tatar would replace struggling winger David Perron in Game 4, though Gallant on Monday refused to confirm that scratch and alluded to at least one other possible move.

The Golden Knights traded a 2018 first-, 2019 second- and 2021 third-round pick to Detroit for Tatar at the deadline. He has dressed in just six of 19 playoff games, scoring one goal.

Tatar did score the most goals against the Capitals this season: four in two games with the Red Wings, including an overtime winner.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals