Next General Assembly president will definitely be a woman

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The next president of the U.N. General Assembly will definitely be a woman and only the fourth female in the 73-year history of the global organization — but whether she is from Honduras or Ecuador is the question.

The selection of the assembly president follows an unwritten system of regional rotation, and this year it's the turn of Latin America and the Caribbean to preside over the 193-member world body for a year starting in September.

By tradition, U.N. regional groups nominate a single candidate. But this year the election is being contested for the first time since 1991, the U.N. says.

So the assembly will be voting Tuesday to choose either U.N. Ambassador Mary Elizabeth Flores Flake of Honduras or Ecuadorean Foreign Minister María Fernanda Espinosa Garces.