Klas Telecom Releases VoyagerSW26G Rugged GbE Switch Based on New Cisco ESS 3300

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Klas Telecom announced today the release of a new hardware module added to the Voyager deployable communications product suite, the VoyagerSW26G. VoyagerSW26G is a rugged 26-port switch based on Cisco’s new Embedded Services Switch (ESS) 3300 with added features that make it ideal for tactical users in the public safety, government and military markets. VoyagerSW26G is specifically designed for markets where low size, weight and power (SWaP) are required and is packaged in a chassis that meets military standard for ruggedization. VoyagerSW26G provides two 10 Gb uplink SFP+ ports and twenty-four 1 GbE ports, eight of which are PoE enabled. With VoyagerSW26G, users in the field are empowered with the speed and performance of enterprise networking.

“The VoyagerSW26G provides next generation IE switch features such as PTP, MACsec and L2/L3 support,” said Klas Telecom Chief Technology Officer Frank Murray. “Our customers can utilize the VoyagerSW26G as an access switch for use with other Voyager products, like the Voyager Tactical Data Center (TDC), to unlock the full potential of our systems. Our collaboration with Cisco has been seamless from an engineering perspective and we greatly value the support the Cisco team has provided in realizing Cisco ESS 3300 as VoyagerSW26G.”

Klas Telecom, with the launch of the Voyager product line in 2012, has been working on bringing Cisco IOS to the edge of the network for the last six years in both the government and transportation markets. The Cisco ESS 3300 represents an excellent embeddable addition to the Voyager system of systems and the ten-fold speed increase it provides is critical to the delivery of enterprise-grade performance in harsh conditions.

For more information about the Voyager product suite or the VoyagerSW26G, visit the Klas Telecom Voyager website page at www.klastelecom.com/voyager.

About Klas Telecom

Klas Telecom is an engineering and design company with over 25 years of experience developing innovative communications solutions for the network edge. Klas Telecom delivers connectivity to remote and austere environments where low size, weight, power and ruggedization are required. The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking capabilities from global IT leaders with in-house hardware and software platforms designed to meet market demands and the most stringent environmental requirements. Klas Telecom leverages the latest technology to stay on the forefront of the deployable communications industry. Klas Telecom operates in the public safety, transportation and U.S. and international government and defense markets. The company employs staff across four offices located in Washington, DC; Herndon, VA; Tampa, FL; and Dublin, Ireland. www.klastelecom.com.

