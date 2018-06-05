POTTERY BARN DEBUTS NEW STORE AT PINECREST ON JUNE 8TH

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, will debut a new store on Friday, June 8 th, at Pinecrest, a premier lifestyle shopping center, in Orange Village, Ohio. The 8,000 square foot store was designed to make shopping an enjoyable experience, showcasing casual, comfortable home furnishings and exclusive décor collections. Serving as a source of inspiration for customers, the new store will offer decorating ideas for every room in the house, including living, dining, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and outdoor spaces, as well as complimentary in-home design services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604006454/en/

Pinecrest Grand Opening Invitation (Photo: Business Wire)

To celebrate the new store, Pottery Barn will host a grand opening party on Thursday, June 7 th from 6pm to 8pm. Attendees will enjoy refreshments, small bites, musical entertainment, exclusive in-store discounts and a DIY bouquet bar from local partner, Molly Taylor and Co. A portion of the pre-opening night proceeds will benefit Rebuilding Together Northeast Ohio, a non-profit organization that works to preserve and revitalize homes and communities for low-income residents. Special engagements will continue throughout the weekend from Friday, June 8 th till Sunday, June 10 th with tastings from Rising Star Coffee, and exciting raffle giveaways. Customers will receive a complimentary limited-edition print with purchase designed by local artist Dinara Mirtalipova, in partnership with Women Who Draw, a global open directory of female professional illustrators.

“Pinecrest is a vibrant shopping destination and we are thrilled to be a part of the community,” said Marta Benson, Pottery Barn president. “We look forward to providing guests with a curated experience full of inspiration, décor and design services that will help our customers create their dream spaces. We welcome all of our neighbors to our new home in Orange Village.”

Pottery Barn at Pinecrest is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The store’s address is 311 Park Avenue, suite 127, Orange Village, Ohio and the phone number is 216-378-2232. For up-to-date information on in-store promotions and events, customers are encouraged to follow @potterybarn_pinecrest on Instagram or visit www.potterybarn.com

ABOUT POTTERY BARN

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.potterybarn.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. Pottery Barn provides complimentary design services and a comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events. Pottery Barn now offers products for all life stages and every room in the home through Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Bed and Bath, Pottery Barn Kids, and PBteen. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604006454/en/

CONTACT: Pottery Barn

Jess Haro, 415-445-3535

jharo@wsgc.com

or

SHADOW

Isabella Palmer, 212-972-0277

isabella@weareshadow.com

or

Ally Calloway, 212-972-0277

acalloway@weareshadow.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LUXURY ONLINE RETAIL HOME GOODS RETAIL OTHER RETAIL

SOURCE: Pottery Barn

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/04/2018 06:00 PM/DISC: 06/04/2018 06:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180604006454/en