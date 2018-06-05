Stars Align for “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part”

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 4, 2018--Starring roles have been cast for the big-screen animated adventure “The LEGO ® Movie 2: The Second Part,” the much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all. Mike Mitchell, of “Shrek Forever After,” “Trolls” and “Sky High” will direct.

Reprising their fan-favorite characters from “The LEGO Movie” are Chris Pratt as Emmet, Elizabeth Banks as Lucy (aka Wyldstyle), Will Arnett as LEGO Batman ™, Nick Offerman as Metal Beard, and Alison Brie as Unikitty. They are joined by Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Arturo Castro as, respectively, new characters Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi, Sweet Mayhem and Ice Cream Cone.

The film is being produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Roy Lee, the team behind the LEGO film franchise since “The LEGO Movie” debuted in 2014.

“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO ® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

“The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” opens nationwide in 2D and 3D on Friday, February 8, 2019.

