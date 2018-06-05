___

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. But it's a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people. The justices' decision turned on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips.

___

Starbucks' Schultz mulling 'philanthropy to public service'

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks Corp. says Howard Schultz is stepping down as executive chairman of the coffee company he joined more than 30 years ago and helped transform into a global chain. Schultz, 64, said he was considering "a range of options for myself, from philanthropy to public service," but wasn't sure what the future would hold. Schultz, a Democrat, had endorsed Hillary Clinton for president last year, and didn't rule out running for office himself.

___

Feds: Skimping can't save seniors from rising med cost

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising manufacturer prices are squeezing seniors and taxpayers alike. A government report out Monday finds the number of prescriptions for branded drugs went down by 17 percent during a recent five-year period, but the share of costs paid by seniors for such medications went up 40 percent. The report by the Health and Human Services inspector general finds that Medicare recipients filled fewer prescriptions for pricey brand-name drugs — but spent more on such meds anyway.

___

New iPhone features to include ways to use it less

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Apple is introducing new controls for limiting how much time customers spend on their devices as the company tackles criticism that its devices are becoming increasingly addictive and distracting. The controls allow users to set "Do Not Disturb" modes on their phones, such as at night or during trips to the playground with their kids. During that time, app notifications will be blocked from showing up on the home screen. The new feature is among the software updates previewed Monday.

___

New Facebook privacy furor: What's at stake?

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook is at the center of another privacy furor, this one over its sharing of user data with device makers such as Apple, Amazon, Samsung and others over the past decade. The New York Times reported Sunday that Facebook struck data-sharing deals with at least 60 device makers, raising more concerns about what users give up — and to whom — when they use Facebook.

___

Business economists worry about possible recession in 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of top business economists believe the major tax cuts President Donald Trump pushed through Congress will give a significant boost to economic growth this year and next year. But they worry that by 2020, the country could be entering a new recession. The National Association for Business Economics says in its latest quarterly outlook that its panel of 45 economists expects the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, to expand 2.8 percent this year.

___

Microsoft embraces collaboration in $7.5B deal for GitHub

Microsoft is paying $7.5 billion for the popular coder hangout GitHub as the maker of Windows further embraces the types of open-source projects it used to shun. CEO Satya Nadella said the all-stock deal pairs Microsoft with the "world's leading software development platform," a destination where developers around the world go to share and review each other's code.

___

Trump says US farmers will be treated fairly in trade talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is defending his tough trade negotiations with China, Canada and Mexico, saying that U.S. farmers have been treated "unfairly." The president says on Twitter that by the time he finishes his trade negotiations, "that will change" and big trade barriers "will finally be broken." Trump has imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from top U.S. trading partners and has threatened tariffs on Chinese imports, raising the potential for retaliation.

___

Societe Generale paying $1.3B in fines over bribery, rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unit of one of France's largest banks, Societe Generale, is pleading guilty in the U.S. and the bank is paying a $585 million fine for bribing Libyan officials to win government investments. The bank also is paying $750 million to settle U.S. authorities' charges of manipulating a key global interest rate. Societe Generale will avoid criminal prosecution on charges of manipulating the London interbank offered rate, or LIBOR, and will pay a $275 million criminal fine.

___

Technology gains drive Nasdaq composite to an all-time high

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies including Apple and Alphabet post solid gains, driving the Nasdaq composite index to an all-time high. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks also set another record high. Retailers including Target and Walmart rose while energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil. Drugmakers were mixed as numerous companies report data on cancer treatments. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher.

___

The S&P 500 climbed 12.25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,746.87. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 178.48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,813.69. The Nasdaq composite gained 52.13 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,606.46. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 5.39 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,653.37.

Benchmark U.S. crude dropped 1.6 percent to $64.75 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 2 percent to $75.29 per barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline lost 1 percent to $2.12 a gallon. Heating oil slid 1.1 percent to $2.15 a gallon. Natural gas fell 1.1 percent to $2.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.