Exchange student pleads, to be deported in threat case

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — A Taiwanese exchange student accused of threatening a shooting at his high school near Philadelphia has been sentenced to four to 23 months in prison but a judge ordered immediate parole to federal authorities for deportation.

The Delaware County Daily Times reports 18-year-old An-Tso Sun entered an open plea on Monday in Delaware County Court to terroristic threats.

A friend said in March that he talked about a May 1 shooting at Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School. Sun called it a joke, but prosecutors said weapons and ammunition were found at his family's home.

Judge Barry Dozor said Sun had the means to act on his threats and "this was more than just mere words."

Sun apologized Monday, saying he had brought shame on his family and supporters.